Discussions at Experian Health's annual High-Performance Summit highlight how providers are adapting to regulatory change, reimbursement pressure and growing operational complexity

Confidence in AI adoption, increasing coverage volatility and a heightened focus on claim denial prevention emerged as defining themes at Experian Health's annual High-Performance Summit (HPS) held in Dallas, Texas last month. As healthcare organizations navigate Medicaid eligibility changes and ongoing financial pressures, executives and revenue cycle leaders shared how technology and data-driven strategies can help strengthen revenue cycle performance end-to-end. Experian Health also unveiled its acquisition of eInsights to bolster its insurance discovery capabilities and new income and employment verification solutions at the conference.

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Jason Considine, President of Experian Health, speaking at Experian Health's annual High-Performance Summit held in Dallas, Texas.

Across the industry, Experian Health clients say they are increasingly looking for ways to identify insurance coverage risks earlier, prevent avoidable claim denials and implement artificial intelligence solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Bringing healthcare leaders together creates an opportunity to share practical insights, discuss common obstacles and collaborate on solutions to industry challenges," said Jason Considine, President of Experian Health. "As providers navigate a complicated road ahead, these conversations are more important than ever. By exchanging real-world experiences and exploring what works, we can help drive meaningful improvements across the revenue cycle and create a better experience for patients."

The Importance of Early Intervention

One of the most pressing topics discussed at the summit was the impact of changing Medicaid eligibility requirements and more frequent eligibility redeterminations under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). Patients' insurance coverage may change during and after the care journey, creating challenges for both providers and patients.

As a result, healthcare organizations are placing greater emphasis on continuous insurance coverage monitoring, proactive eligibility verification and earlier financial engagement. By identifying potential coverage gaps before services are rendered, providers can help reduce claim denials, minimize uncompensated care and connect eligible patients with alternative coverage or financial assistance options sooner.

Experian Health recently expanded its Patient Financial Clearance capabilities with income and employment verification, delivering real-time access to data that can help identify coverage risks and support eligibility-related decisions earlier in the patient journey.

"For patients, uncertainty around healthcare coverage can often create significant financial stress," said Nora Iluri, Chief Product Officer at Experian Health. "As eligibility requirements become more complex, providers need smarter ways to identify potential issues before they affect access to care. The combination of trusted data, automation and proactive workflows can help healthcare organizations reduce administrative burdens while making the financial experience simpler and more transparent for patients."

AI Adoption: Moving from Experimentation to Measurable Outcomes

Beyond policy and reimbursement challenges, summit discussions reflected a broader shift in how healthcare organizations are approaching AI. While many providers spent recent years evaluating AI's potential, leaders at HPS shared how they are increasingly focused on implementations that drive operational efficiency, improve accuracy and produce measurable results.

According to Experian Health's 2026 State of Claims survey, 85% of providers believe AI can dramatically improve the claims process, highlighting growing confidence in the technology's ability to impact revenue cycle operations. Client-led discussions highlighted results from leveraging Patient Access Curator, the company's AI-powered platform that automatically validates and curates data including patient demographics, insurance coverage, coordination of benefits, and Medicare Beneficiary Identifier information to improve the accuracy of patient and insurance information before claims are created.

The conversations reinforced a broader, optimistic trend shaping healthcare finance: organizations are increasingly focused on preventing revenue leakage before it occurs rather than addressing denials, coverage issues and administrative inefficiencies after the fact. By combining AI and more proactive patient access strategies, providers are poised to have better financial performances in 2027 and beyond.

For more information on Experian Health, visit www.experian.com/healthcare.

About Experian Health

At Experian Health, we serve more than 60 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 5,800 medical practices, labs, pharmacies and other healthcare providers to simplify healthcare with data-driven platforms and insights that help our clients make smarter business decisions, deliver a better bottom line and establish strong patient relationships.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

For more information about Experian Health, visit http://www.experianhealth.com. Learn more about Experian at www.experianplc.com.

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Contacts:

Sandra Bernardo

Experian

1 949 529 7550

Sandra.bernardo@experian.com