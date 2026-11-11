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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 12:23
80,30 Euro
+4,69 % +3,60
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,9080,1013:42
79,9580,0513:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2026 12:10 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S financial calendar for 2027

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 54-2026
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
11 November 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark

For the year 2027, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:

  • 11 February 2027: 2026 Annual Report
  • 8 April 2027: Annual General Meeting
  • 13 May 2027: Q1 2027 Interim Financial Report
  • 11 August 2027: H1 2027 Interim Financial Report
  • 3 November 2027: 9M 2027 Interim Financial Report


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com
Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 03 82, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com

Media
Martin Sjostrand, +45 23 64 83 59, Martin.Sjostrand@FLSmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no. 54-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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