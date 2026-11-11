FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S financial calendar for 2027

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 54-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

11 November 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

For the year 2027, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:

11 February 2027: 2026 Annual Report

8 April 2027: Annual General Meeting

13 May 2027: Q1 2027 Interim Financial Report

11 August 2027: H1 2027 Interim Financial Report

3 November 2027: 9M 2027 Interim Financial Report







Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com

Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 03 82, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com

Media

Martin Sjostrand, +45 23 64 83 59, Martin.Sjostrand@FLSmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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