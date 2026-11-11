Orisha Commerce: A new chapter for Vendre

New Identity and new possibilities with Headless

Vendre unveils a new visual identity while taking an important step forward in the development of its e-commerce platform with the introduction of Vendre Headless. Together, these initiatives mark a new chapter for Vendre, bringing greater flexibility, new technological possibilities, and a clearer position as part of Orisha Commerce.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, Vendre unveiled its new brand identity, featuring an updated logo, color palette, and visual communication. The change is part of a broader branding initiative within Orisha Commerce, bringing together several leading digital commerce solutions under a clearer and more cohesive identity.

"The new identity strengthens the connection between Vendre and Orisha Commerce, while Vendre retains its established product name and position as an e-commerce platform. This change reflects Orisha Commerce's ambition to create a more unified brand and demonstrate how the group's different solutions can work together to deliver greater value to customers," says Christelle Da Cunha, CMO Orisha Commerce.

Vendre Headless opens up new ways to build e-commerce experiences

Alongside its new brand identity, Vendre is also introducing Vendre Headless, an evolution of the platform that gives businesses greater freedom to design and build their digital commerce experiences.

With Vendre Headless, businesses gain greater flexibility in how they build their e-commerce storefronts, while all core commerce functionality, including product information, pricing logic, order management, and ERP integrations, continues to be managed within Vendre.

Businesses can choose Vendre CMS for a complete e-commerce solution or build a fully customized frontend using their preferred technologies and frameworks.

The new architecture also opens up opportunities for AI-powered frontend development, enabling businesses to use AI to create, customize, and evolve digital commerce experiences more efficiently.

First pilot customers and partners begin their journey

Vendre Headless is currently in its initial phase, with selected customers and partners being invited to test the technology and explore its possibilities.

These pilot projects represent an important step in the continued development of Vendre Headless, providing valuable experience and insights ahead of broader availability in the future.

"We see great potential in combining the extensive commerce functionality already available in Vendre with greater freedom to create unique customer experiences. With Headless, we're opening up new possibilities, particularly within AI-powered development. By starting this journey together with selected customers and partners, we can develop the solution in close collaboration with real market needs," says Robin Van Halen, ED Vendre.

One Platform. More Possibilities.

With its new brand identity and the introduction of Headless, Vendre continues to evolve its offering for businesses with complex digital commerce needs.

The ambition is to combine the strength of an established e-commerce platform with the flexibility to create new digital experiences, while keeping all the core commerce functionality in Vendre.

About Orisha Commerce

Leveraging its portfolio of B2C, D2C and B2B SaaS solutions, Orisha Commerce enables retailers and brands to deliver seamless unified shopping experiences for customers and associates, from browsing and discovery to transaction, acquisition, and consumption across all physical and digital touchpoints.

With more than 3,500 clients including globally recognized companies such as adidas, Decathlon, SMCP, Tommy Hilfiger, BUT, Weldom, Brabantia, Hema, Miniso and PRG Retail Group, (Prenatal, Toys R Us Iberia), who have a presence in more than 100 countries, Orisha Commerce today powers more than 60,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self-checkouts terminals, kiosks, and facilitates online sales for over 1,000 businesses, with a dedicated team of over 700 employees and collaborators spread across 11 offices in 4 countries.

To learn more visit commerce.orisha.com.

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