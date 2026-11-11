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PR Newswire
11.11.2026 12:18 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 31 October 2026

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 31 October 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

11 November 2026

Monthly Newsletter as at 31 October 2026

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 31 October 2026 is now available on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk.

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.