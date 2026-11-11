

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.1132 against the euro, more than a 1-1/2-month high of 159.04 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8293 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.1170, 158.67 and 0.8250, respectively.



Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the greenback edged up to 1.3314 and 0.6862 from early lows of 1.3356 and 0.6886, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 0.5583 and nearly a 4-week high of 1.4222 from early lows of 0.5614 and 1.4186, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the euro, 161.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.54 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.



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