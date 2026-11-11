Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking urgently needed new treatment options in mental health care, announced today that management will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on November 18 and 19, 2026 and will participate in a fireside chat on November 18 at 9:00am GMT and a panel on November 19 at 10:30am GMT.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible at the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/avibSrFufLKeoLRAEgMxy6/eyqYNaU4UZTBAgMVip4JTx

A live audio webcast of the panel will be accessible at the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/avibSrFufLKeoLRAEgMxy6/guest_book?session_id=H4EMMyKtX5Gd7TPGHGc3Si

A replay of both webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following each event at the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website.

About Compass Pathways

We believe mental health patients deserve the possibility of a better future. Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking urgently needed new treatment options in mental health care. Our initial focus is developing COMP360 psilocybin, a proprietary, investigational, synthetic psilocybin treatment under evaluation for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMP360 is a potentially first-in-class treatment and has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for TRD. We are leading the world's largest classic psychedelic clinical program in TRD, and building upon that robust foundation, we are executing a late-stage trial evaluating COMP360 for PTSD, another condition with high unmet need. Our goal is to advance treatments that move the field of psychiatry towards treatment options that offer rapid onset and sustained durability with infrequent dosing.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with a U.S. office in New Jersey.

We are driven by our purpose of unlocking pathways to be opening futures filled with possibility. Together, we are on an ambitious journey toward enabling people living with mental health conditions to find clarity through self-discovery, because every journey needs a Compass.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111436909/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324