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WKN: A42GBH | ISIN: GB00BWQGKH23 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 12:36 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 10 November 2026 were:

300.09p Capital only and including debt at par value
311.77p Capital only and including debt at fair value
302.29p Including current year income and debt at par value XD
313.97p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2026 PR Newswire
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