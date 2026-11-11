Flooring Market worth $255.35 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Flooring Market is projected to reach USD 255.35 billion in 2031 from USD 208.19 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2026 to 2031.

Browse 370 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Flooring Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Flooring Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 208.19 billion

USD 208.19 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 255.35 billion

USD 255.35 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.17%

Flooring Market Trends & Insights:

A massive surge in global construction activity spanning both new infrastructure and dense urban development's automatically scales the raw square footage of surfaces that require finish materials.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 44.08% of the global flooring market in 2025.

By material, the non-resilient flooring segment accounted for the largest share of 73.57% of the overall market in 2025.

By application, the new construction segment accounted for the largest share of 49.22% of the overall market in 2025.

By end-use industry, the residential segment accounted for the largest share of 64.61% of the overall market in 2025.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US), Tarkett (France), Forbo Holding AG (Switzerland), Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US), and Interface, Inc. (US) were identified as key players in the flooring market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (US), James Halstead plc (UK), and Hamberger Flooring GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Flooring refers to the permanent installation of a smooth, durable, and functional finish material onto a building's subfloor structure to provide a walkable surface. It includes materials such as hardwood, carpet, ceramic tiles, and luxury vinyl planks engineered to withstand daily foot traffic, optimize building acoustics, and enhance the visual aesthetic of interior spaces.

By material, resilient flooring is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The resilient flooring segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period, aided by the surging need for durable, affordable, and easy-to-maintain flooring solutions, which are extensively utilized in residential, commercial, and institutional applications. Resilient flooring includes products like vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), linoleum, and rubber, which provide varying levels of moisture resistance, comfort, and durability. The appeal of resilient flooring is further supported by its ability to support interior design and simplify installation. There is a growing trend of adopting luxury vinyl flooring in homes, retail outlets, workplaces, hospitals, and leisure establishments, which further contributes to the segment growth. Moreover, recent advancements in surface texture, finish, wear layer, and dimensional stability are increasing the usability of resilient flooring across applications. Resilient flooring products are also easier to maintain than conventional flooring products, further driving demand.

By application, renovation is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The renovation segment is expected to show the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to increased investment in building enhancement, interior design, and renovations of old residential and commercial properties. More owners are choosing to replace old, unsightly or worn flooring. The rising popularity of interior design and the demand for modern finishes and materials are driving demand for ceramic tiles, luxury vinyl tiles, laminated surfaces, engineered wood, and other floor coverings. As a result of renovation work, the need for flooring products that are easy to install, do not interrupt the workflow, and can be installed over existing flooring is increasing. In commercial areas such as offices, stores, hotels, and healthcare facilities, flooring is regularly upgraded to improve aesthetics, safety, and usability. Additionally, rising construction in mature economies creates a solid base for replacement demand, while more houses and rising incomes support renovation investment.

By end-use industry, residential is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Amid the surge in housing construction, the residential industry is projected to post the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Economic factors such as population growth and rapid urbanization have increased housing needs, which in turn drives higher consumption of furnished homes. However, demand remains driven by long-standing advanced markets such as Europe and North America. Homeowners prefer flooring materials with good aesthetics, durability, comfort, and ease of cleaning. Demand has grown mainly because of population growth and the desire to update living spaces with modern styles. The construction of new apartments, walled communities, and housing estates provides more opportunities for flooring suppliers to sell goods in bulk to builders and contractors when constructing new projects.

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By region, North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to register the highest CAGR in the flooring industry during the forecast period, owing to consistent spending on renovations, improvement of residential assets, and modernization of commercial properties. With a massive housing stock, demand for new flooring remains strong as homeowners pursue interior upgrades, aesthetic improvements, and more durable materials. The growing popularity of luxury vinyl tiles, engineered wood, laminate, and other modern flooring options gives manufacturers an opportunity to launch specialized residential flooring products. In the business sector, office renovations and the modernization of warehouses, hotels, medical institutions, and schools drive demand for flooring that meets standards for aesthetics, safety, durability, and ease of maintenance. Additionally, investments in new construction and multifamily housing projects will increase installation needs in the region. Also, growing interest in bespoke interior designs and high-end flooring is driving demand for premium flooring products.

Key Players

The major flooring companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US), Tarkett (France), Forbo Holding AG (Switzerland), Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US), Interface, Inc. (US), TOLI Corporation (Japan), Beaulieu International Group (Belgium), Milliken & Company (US), Gerflor (France), Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India), and others. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the flooring market.

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Investment Funding

Investment activity in the flooring market is increasingly directed toward expanding manufacturing capacity, modernizing production lines, improving automation, and developing products with enhanced durability and environmental performance. Leading manufacturers are investing in advanced tile production, resilient flooring technologies, digital printing, surface treatment, recycling infrastructure, and manufacturing efficiency to serve growing demand from residential and commercial construction. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has invested in manufacturing modernization, operational efficiency, and product innovation across its flooring portfolio, while Tarkett has emphasized industrial performance, circular economy initiatives, and the development of flooring solutions incorporating recycled materials. Forbo Holding AG continues to focus on its flooring and movement systems businesses through product development and operational improvements, while Shaw Industries Group, Inc. invests in manufacturing capabilities, product innovation, and recycling initiatives. Interface, Inc. has prioritized circular product development and recycled material integration, supporting the transition toward lower-carbon flooring solutions. Similarly, TOLI Corporation, Beaulieu International Group, Milliken & Company, Gerflor, and Kajaria Ceramics Limited contribute to investment activity through product diversification, manufacturing capabilities, and process improvements across resilient flooring, carpets, textile surfaces, and ceramic tiles.

These investments reflect a broader shift toward technologically advanced and resource-efficient flooring production. Key areas attracting capital include automated manufacturing equipment, high-definition surface printing, advanced coating technologies, recycled raw material processing, and energy-efficient production systems. Manufacturers are also strengthening product development capabilities to address requirements for durability, acoustic performance, hygiene, design flexibility, and simplified installation. Investment in recycling and material recovery infrastructure is particularly relevant as flooring producers seek to reduce manufacturing waste and increase the use of recovered materials. Companies that combine efficient production, differentiated product portfolios, established distribution networks, and credible sustainability initiatives are better positioned to respond to changing construction requirements and procurement preferences. Overall, capital allocation across the flooring industry is increasingly shaped by manufacturing productivity, product innovation, circular material use, and the need to serve diverse residential and non-residential applications.

Revenue Shift

The revenue profile of major flooring companies reflects a market supported by diversified building-material manufacturers, specialized flooring producers, and integrated surface solution providers. Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Shaw Industries Group, Inc. generate revenue across multiple flooring categories, including carpets, resilient flooring, wood, laminate, and hard-surface products, allowing them to serve varied residential and commercial requirements. Tarkett, Forbo Holding AG, Gerflor, and Interface, Inc. maintain differentiated portfolios spanning resilient flooring, linoleum, vinyl, carpets, and specialized commercial surfaces. Their revenue opportunities increasingly extend beyond standard floor coverings toward application-specific products offering acoustic performance, durability, hygiene, and simplified maintenance. Meanwhile, Kajaria Ceramics Limited focuses on ceramic and vitrified tiles alongside related building-surface products. TOLI Corporation and Beaulieu International Group serve distinct combinations of resilient flooring, carpets, textile products, and other interior solutions. Milliken & Company also participates in flooring through specialized textile and commercial surface applications within its broader materials and performance-products portfolio.

Revenue generation is increasingly influenced by product diversification, premium surface designs, specialized commercial applications, installation-related solutions, and demand for sustainable materials. Manufacturers are strengthening their positions through differentiated product portfolios, established distribution channels, renovation demand, and solutions tailored to offices, healthcare facilities, hospitality properties, and residential interiors. Recycled-content flooring, modular carpet tiles, advanced vinyl surfaces, and durable hard-surface products provide opportunities to capture additional value beyond conventional flooring products. However, direct revenue comparisons across these companies require caution because their portfolios differ considerably, with several generating substantial revenue from non-flooring businesses or other building materials. Their reported financial performance therefore reflects broader corporate activities rather than flooring sales alone.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Acquisition activity among the selected flooring companies remained limited and selective between January 2025 and September 2026. The assessment uses official company disclosures and distinguishes direct flooring deals from broader corporate transactions. It excludes pending agreements, joint ventures, and divestments from the completed deal count presented in the table.

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