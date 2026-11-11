Axi Trader LLC: Axi joins Babypips as an advertising partner through its Trusted Partner programme

The arrangement gives Axi an opportunity to introduce its trading services to Babypips' established global audience through its advertising platform

SYDNEY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a global online FX and CFD broker, has joined Babypips as an advertising partner through its Trusted Partner programme, providing an opportunity to increase brand visibility among an established audience of forex traders and those looking to learn more about financial markets.

Founded in 2005, Babypips has become an established online destination for forex education, helping millions of readers understand the foreign exchange market. Its accessible learning resources explain forex trading and the economic forces that influence currency prices and wider financial markets.

Its educational offering includes the School of Pipsology, a structured, self-paced programme with free courses covering forex basics and technical analysis. Its Premium curriculum goes further into price action, macro fundamentals, intermarket analysis, global liquidity and trading plan development, with a strong emphasis on risk management. Babypips also offers market commentary, trading tools, quizzes and a community forum.

Through the Trusted Partner programme, Axi will be featured as an advertising partner on Babypips, giving readers the opportunity to discover more about the broker and its trading services through designated promotional placements. The arrangement provides Axi with access to a relevant audience while allowing Babypips to maintain a distinction between advertising partnerships and its independent educational and editorial content.

"Babypips has built an established presence within the forex education space, reaching an audience interested in understanding and participating in financial markets. Becoming an advertising partner through its Trusted Partner programme gives Axi an opportunity to increase our visibility among this audience and introduce more traders to our offering," said Julie Sharova, Global Head of Marketing at Axi.

To support traders at every stage, the School of Pipsology has continually evolved beyond introductory forex into advanced market study. Its latest curriculum updates feature specialised modules on price action trading, macro fundamentals, global liquidity, and a practical prop firms 101 guide. Alongside these structured lessons, the platform's active community forums provide an open space for traders around the world to debate strategy, analyse market movements, and share ideas in real time.

For more information visit www.axi.com and www.babypips.com.

About Axi



Axi is a global online FX and CFD broker, providing thousands of clients across 100+ countries with access to financial markets through intuitive trading platforms, advanced tools, and educational resources. Its product suite includes forex, CFDs, and perpetual futures, with availability varying by region and entity.

About Babypips

Founded in 2005, Babypips is one of the world's most trusted online resources for retail traders. The platform is best known for its flagship School of Pipsology. Beyond education, Babypips empowers market participants with MarketMilk, an intuitive visual technical analysis and screening tool, and daily market commentary authored entirely by its veteran in-house editorial team. The team covers forex, equities, commodities like gold and oil, and broader financial markets. Backed by an active global trading community, Babypips equips millions of readers each month with clear, actionable insights to navigate modern investing. For more information, visit www.babypips.com.

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

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