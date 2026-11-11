Asphalt Additives Market worth $7.07 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Asphalt Additives Market is projected to grow from USD 4.97 billion in 2026 to USD 7.07 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 221 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Asphalt Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Asphalt Additives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.97 billion

USD 4.97 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.07 billion

USD 7.07 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.3%

Asphalt Additives Market Trends & Insights:

The opportunities in the asphalt additives market include the increasing investments in road infrastructure development, the growing adoption of warm-mix asphalt technologies, rising demand for sustainable and recycled asphalt materials, and the increasing use of performance-enhancing additives to improve pavement durability and service life. New developments, including advancements in polymer-modified asphalt, bio-based additives, and technologies that enable the use of recycled asphalt pavement, are creating new growth opportunities and reshaping the industry landscape.

Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By type, the polymeric modifiers segment accounted for a share of 40.7% in terms of value in 2025.

By technology, the hot mix segment accounted for the largest share of 83.6%, in terms of volume, in 2025.

By application, the roofing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.0% by value during the forecast period.

Kraton Corporation (US), Arkema Specialty Surfactants (France), Ingevity (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and BASF SE (Germany) were identified as star players in the asphalt additives market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Engineered Additives LLC (US), McAsphalt Industries Limited (Canada), and Amaz Chemicals LLP (India), among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Increasing government investment in infrastructure development is a key driver boosting the demand for asphalt additives worldwide. As countries focus on constructing and upgrading roads, highways, and other public infrastructure to enhance transportation networks and regional connectivity, the demand for durable and high-performance asphalt surfaces is rising. Asphalt additives are vital for improving the quality, longevity, and resilience of these surfaces, making them an essential part of modern infrastructure projects.

By application, the road construction and paving segment is expected to account for the largest share of the asphalt additives market by value during the forecast period.

The road construction and paving segment is expected to hold the largest share of the asphalt additive industry during the forecast period, due to the continuous development and maintenance of transportation infrastructure globally. With growing urbanization and rising vehicle traffic, governments and the private sector are investing heavily in building and upgrading roads. Asphalt additives are widely used to improve pavement performance, durability, and resistance to weathering and heavy loads, making them essential in modern road-building practices.

By technology, the hot mix segment is expected to account for the largest share of the asphalt additives market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hot mix segment is expected to dominate the asphalt additives market during the forecast period due to its widespread use in highway and large-scale infrastructure projects. This method provides excellent durability, strength, and long-term performance, especially in areas with extreme weather or high traffic. Its quick production and application make it a preferred choice for contractors seeking efficient, high-quality pavement, boosting demand for asphalt additives in hot mix applications.

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Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the asphalt additives industry, strong infrastructure development across countries like China, India, and others in the region. As governments invest heavily in expanding transportation networks, including roads, highways, and airports, demand for durable, high-quality asphalt solutions continues to grow. Additionally, rising urbanization and economic growth in the region are driving the adoption of asphalt additives to ensure long-lasting, efficient road infrastructure.

Key Players

Leading players in asphalt additives companies include Kraton Corporation (US), Arkema SA (France), Ingevity Corporation (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and BASF SE (Germany).

Investment And Funding

The asphalt additives market has witnessed investment activity primarily through strategic acquisitions, distribution partnerships, and product innovation rather than consistently disclosed standalone funding rounds. In July 2024, Nouryon partnered with Brenntag Specialties to strengthen the distribution of asphalt additives across the US market. Meanwhile, manufacturers are advancing investments in sustainable product development, including lower-carbon polymer modifiers and warm-mix asphalt technologies. In July 2026, Ingevity received German regulatory approval for its warm-mix asphalt additive, supporting its expansion into the European market. These developments reflect growing industry focus on portfolio expansion, market penetration, pavement durability, asphalt recycling, and lower-emission paving technologies.

Revenue Shift

The asphalt additives market is witnessing a shift in revenue opportunities toward high-performance and sustainable additives that enhance pavement durability and reduce environmental impact. Growing adoption of warm-mix asphalt technologies is increasing demand for additives that lower production temperatures, reduce energy consumption, and improve workability. Meanwhile, the rising use of reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) is creating opportunities for rejuvenators and performance modifiers that restore aged bitumen properties and support asphalt recycling. Polymer modifiers and anti-stripping agents also remain important for improving resistance to rutting, cracking, and moisture damage. The growing emphasis on pavement longevity, resource efficiency, and lower-emission road construction is expected to support demand for specialized asphalt additives.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the asphalt additives market are driven by the need to expand product portfolios, strengthen regional presence, and enhance manufacturing capabilities. Companies are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to gain access to new end-use markets and capitalize on the growing demand.

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