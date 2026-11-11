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PR Newswire
11.11.2026 12:54 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

To:

PR Newswire

From

Strategic Equity Capital Plc

LEI:

2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:

11 November 2026

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value of the Company as at the close of business on 10 November 2026 is 441.33 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with the Company's stated accounting policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

© 2026 PR Newswire
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