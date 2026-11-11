

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd. (KNBWY.PK, 2503.T), a Japanese beverage company, revealed a higher profit for its nine months from the same period last year. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 estimates.



The company's profit attributable to the owners of the company, climbed 43.3 percent, to JPY147.391 billion from JPY102.833 billion, while earnings per share was JPY183.91, up from JPY126.95 last year.



Normalized operating profit rose 18 percent to JPY201.183 billion from JPY170.538 billion year ago.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY1.851 trillion from JPY1.756 trillion last year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2026, Krin Holdings maintained its outlook of net profit at JPY160 billion, or JPY200 per basic share, and the revenue at JPY2.480 trillion.



Kirin Holdings shares closed on the Tokyo exchange at JPY3,011, down 1.60 percent.



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