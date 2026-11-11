Data Center Laminated Busbar Market worth $0.66 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Laminated Busbar Market is projected to grow from USD 0.31 billion in 2026 to USD 0.66 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 265 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Data Center Laminated Busbar Market - Global Forecast to 2031.'

The data center laminated busbar market growth is supported by increasing investments in hyperscale data centers, cloud computing infrastructure, and AI-driven computing facilities. Rising power consumption per server rack is increasing demand for compact, high-current laminated busbars that provide efficient power distribution while reducing space requirements and supporting reliable operation. The expansion of data center infrastructure across North America and Asia Pacific is further creating opportunities for manufacturers of specialized busbar solutions.

The market is also evolving through the development of laminated busbars with higher current-carrying capacity, improved thermal performance, and customized configurations for high-density server racks. Manufacturers are focusing on lightweight materials, optimized electrical designs, and integration with power distribution units (PDUs) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. In addition, 800 VDC power distribution is an emerging technology for next-generation AI data centers, creating potential demand for busbars designed to support higher-voltage architectures. However, its adoption is still developing, and it should not be described as a mainstream market standard. These developments reflect the industry's focus on accommodating increasing rack power densities, improving space utilization, and supporting scalable data center infrastructure.

Data Center Laminated Busbar Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.26 Billion

USD 0.26 Billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.66 Billion

USD 0.66 Billion CAGR (2026-2031): 16.2%

Data Center Laminated Busbar Market Trends & Insights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the data center laminated busbar market, registering a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The copper segment holds the largest share of 74.0% of the overall market in 2025.

The hyperscale segment is the fastest-growing data center type in the overall market during the forecasted period.

The above 3,000 A segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The switchgear & power distribution segment is estimated to be the largest application of the data center laminated busbar market in 2025.

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The copper segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall data center laminated busbar market in 2025.

By conductor material, copper holds the largest share of the data center laminated busbar market in 2025. The market for this segment is driven by the rising power requirements of AI and hyperscale facilities. As rack power increases, busbars must carry higher currents in limited space, and copper's high electrical conductivity lets designers meet these loads with thinner conductor layers, lower resistive losses, and less heat generation. This supports the efficiency and compactness targets that operators and equipment makers now treat as priorities. Copper's thermal conductivity and mechanical strength also help busbars stay reliable under sustained, continuous loads, which matters in facilities where downtime is costly. The shift toward low-inductance designs for fast-switching power conversion stages favors copper's consistent performance, and the move to higher-voltage DC architectures raises the need for dependable current-carrying capability. Established manufacturing practices, plating and termination methods, and long customer qualification histories give copper a proven track record that reduces risk for equipment makers and data center operators. Growth in new data center construction and capacity expansions adds further volume to these applications. Together, these drivers keep copper the preferred conductor through the forecast period, even as aluminum and hybrid options gain attention for cost and weight management.

Hyperscale is projected to be the fastest-growing data center type in the overall market during the forecast period.

Hyperscale is the fastest-growing segment of the data center laminated busbar market during the forecast period, supported by the scale and pace of cloud and AI infrastructure investment. Hyperscale operators are building large campuses and adding capacity at a faster rate than colocation and enterprise operators, and each new site requires a high volume of power equipment that uses laminated busbars. AI and machine learning workloads are raising rack power well above conventional levels, which pushes these operators toward compact, high-current, low-loss power distribution. They are also early adopters of newer power architectures, including liquid-cooled designs and higher-voltage DC distribution, which increases the content and value of busbars per rack. Standardized, repeatable site designs and open rack specifications allow hyperscalers to place large, multi-site orders and to qualify suppliers for long-running programs, which gives manufacturers greater production visibility. Their focus on efficiency, uptime, and fast deployment also supports the use of modular, prefabricated power systems built around laminated busbars. Together, these factors position hyperscale as the main source of incremental demand, while colocation and enterprise facilities grow at a steadier pace.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global data center laminated busbar market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the data center laminated busbar market during the forecast period, driven by the scale of AI and hyperscale data center construction across the US and Canada. Cloud and AI operators are committing to new campuses and capacity expansions, and each facility needs high-density power distribution built around switchgear, power conversion systems, UPS and battery systems, and rack-level power shelves, all of which rely on laminated busbars. Rising rack power is another major driver, as operators need compact, low-loss ways to carry higher currents in limited space. Several trends are shaping demand in the region. Operators and equipment makers are moving toward higher-voltage DC power architectures for AI racks, and liquid-cooled busbar assemblies are gaining attention as thermal limits tighten. Adoption of open rack standards is spreading, which pushes the market toward standardized, higher-volume busbar designs. Busbars are increasingly integrated with capacitors and cooling elements into complete power modules, and aluminum and hybrid conductors are being evaluated to manage copper price exposure. Operators are also adopting modular, prefabricated power systems to speed up deployment. Together, these drivers and trends fuel the high growth of the market in North America.

Top Companies in Data Center Laminated Busbar Industry:

Key players in the Data Center Laminated Busbar Industry include Mersen (France), Amphenol IPC (US), Rogers Corporation (US), Methode Electronics, Inc. (US), SUN.KING Technology Group Limited (China), A&J Link Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China), Permanent Magnets Limited (India), Dongguan Leixun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Storm Power Components (US), and several others.

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Data Center Laminated Busbar Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Capital flowing into data center laminated busbars follows the broader wave of investment in AI and hyperscale infrastructure, as operators and power equipment makers commit funds to higher-density, more efficient power distribution. Manufacturers are directing their own capital toward the capabilities that qualify them for these programs: precision lamination and bonding, high-current and high-voltage testing, and engineering for liquid-cooled, low-inductance and higher-voltage DC designs. Because laminated busbars are custom engineered into customers' equipment, spending tends to be staged and tied to qualified, repeat customer programs, and strategic partnerships and portfolio moves are used to add thermal and electrical capabilities and widen regional reach. Investors see the market as a specialized part of the wider data center power infrastructure theme, supported by long-term digital and AI capacity needs. Funding decisions remain sensitive to copper and aluminum price swings, to the timing of data center spending plans, and to the long qualification cycles that delay returns on new capacity.

Revenue Shift Context

The global data center laminated busbar market is projected to increase from USD 0.26 billion in 2025 to USD 0.66 billion by 2031, reflecting an overall revenue increase of USD 0.40 billion. North America is expected to remain the largest regional market, with revenue rising from USD 0.13 billion in 2025 to USD 0.41 billion by 2031, an increase of USD 0.28 billion. Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 0.06 billion in 2025 to USD 0.13 billion by 2031, representing an increase of USD 0.07 billion. These revenue increases are supported by expanding data center infrastructure, rising AI-related computing requirements, and increasing demand for efficient, high-capacity power distribution solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The data center laminated busbar market is witnessing active consolidation, with leading players pursuing acquisitions to strengthen their technology portfolios, expand product offerings, and broaden their geographic reach across key markets.

Data Center Laminated Busbar Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, April 2023-October 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2023 Acquisition Amphenol Corporation (parent company of Amphenol IPC) (US) RFS Technologies (US) Amphenol Corporation acquired the North American cable and related services businesses of RFS Technologies, strengthening its portfolio of high-performance interconnect solutions and expanding its capabilities across telecommunications and other high-reliability electrical applications.

Company Revenue Share Details

The data center laminated busbar market is moderately fragmented, with the five leading players holding an estimated revenue share of approximately 32% to 42%. Individually, the top five hold shares ranging from 3% to 13%; hence, no single manufacturer dominates the market. The leaders are separated from the rest by relatively narrow margins. The remaining 58% to 68% of the market is spread across a broad group of regional and niche manufacturers, mainly from Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. These manufacturers compete mainly through customized engineering, cost competitiveness, and proximity to local customers. This structure leaves room for share shifts as demand moves toward high-ampacity, liquid-cooled and higher-voltage DC busbar designs, where technical capability and qualification with data center customers will matter more than scale alone.

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