AmeriLife Welcomes Finance Veteran Richard Dziadzio as Chief Financial Officer; Names Jim Quinn President & Chief Transformation Officer

Former NYSE-listed Assurant CFO Dziadzio brings more than three decades of insurance, financial services, and public company leadership; Quinn to lead enterprise-wide transformation strategy

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, today announced that Richard Dziadzio (pronounced JAH-joh) has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Dziadzio, a veteran public company finance executive with more than three decades of leadership across insurance, retirement, wealth management, and asset management, succeeds Jim Quinn, who has been appointed to the newly created role of President and Chief Transformation Officer. Both executives will report to AmeriLife Chairman and CEO Scott R. Perry.

"Richard's public company experience, deep insurance expertise, and track record leading finance organizations through growth and transformation make him an exceptional addition to AmeriLife," said Perry. "As we continue to scale, his perspective will strengthen our financial capabilities, reporting infrastructure, and readiness for the opportunities ahead. At the same time, Jim's financial discipline and steady leadership have been instrumental to AmeriLife's growth. In his new role, he will bring that same rigor to integrating our Wealth and Health distribution businesses, building a common data foundation, and advancing an operating model for our next chapter."

Richard Dziadzio, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Dziadzio will oversee AmeriLife's accounting, finance, tax, and treasury functions, with responsibility for advancing the financial discipline, reporting infrastructure, and enterprise capabilities that support the company's continued growth. He brings more than three decades of senior finance leadership across retirement, life and P&C insurance, wealth management, and asset management.

Dziadzio most recently served as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Sterling Check during its acquisition by First Advantage. Prior to that, he spent more than seven years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Assurant, a NYSE-listed global protection and services company, where he led SEC and Board reporting, capital management, and financial planning. His earlier leadership roles include serving as Chief Financial Officer of QBE North America and ANV in New York and London. He also spent 17 years at AXA, beginning in Paris and ultimately becoming Chief Financial Officer of AXA Financial in New York, now Equitable Holdings, overseeing a diversified financial services portfolio spanning insurance, retirement, wealth, and asset management.

Across his career, Dziadzio has led large-scale transformations, acquisition integrations, capital planning initiatives, finance modernization programs, and enterprise decision support across complex global organizations. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"AmeriLife's scale, entrepreneurial culture, and commitment to helping people prepare for the future make this an exciting time to join the company," said Dziadzio. "I look forward to partnering with Scott, Jim, and the broader leadership team to build on AmeriLife's strong foundation, enhance the company's financial capabilities, and support its continued growth."

Jim Quinn, President & Chief Transformation Officer

As President and Chief Transformation Officer, Quinn will lead the design and execution of an enterprise-wide transformation strategy to improve operational efficiency, increase financial transparency, and drive sustainable value creation as AmeriLife enters its next chapter of growth. In this newly created role, he will partner with AmeriLife's executive and distribution leadership teams and Board of Directors to strengthen and scale the AmeriLife platform.

Quinn's priority is to work cross-functionally with AmeriLife's leadership team to bolster the company's foundation for future growth. This includes standardizing workflows throughout the enterprise, supporting financial transparency and better decision-making through enhanced access to data, and streamlining the company's operating model to clarify roles and authority across corporate and affiliate teams. He will also chair AmeriLife's newly formed Investment Committee, which oversees capital allocation and governance for acquisitions and other strategic investments.

Quinn has served as AmeriLife's Chief Financial Officer since 2017, overseeing the company's financial performance throughout a period of significant growth and acquisition activity. He has more than 30 years of experience as an investor, executive, and advisor in the financial services industry. Prior to joining AmeriLife, Quinn served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Marsh & McLennan Agency, the middle-market platform of Marsh. He began his career with Goldman Sachs and spent over a decade with Olympus Partners, a middle-market private equity firm. Quinn graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in economics and earned his MBA from Stanford University.



"AmeriLife has built an exceptional platform with tremendous momentum, and I'm excited to focus on the next phase of our evolution," said Quinn. "This role gives me the opportunity to work across the enterprise to strengthen our foundation, create greater visibility into our business, and help position AmeriLife for long-term value creation."

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About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-welcomes-finance-veteran-richard-dziadzio-as-chief-fin-1249778