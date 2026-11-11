Rooftop PV can make a substantial contribution to urban electricity supply across each of the EU's 27 capital cities, according to new research. A research team from Athens' Institute for Environmental Research and Sustainable Development and National and Kapodistrian University developed a framework integrating urban datasets, a climatological record covering 2008 to 2023 and standardised PV simulations to quantify the potential of rooftop solar across the EU's capital cities. Their findings are presented in the research paper "Unified framework for the assessment of rooftop solar PV electricity ...

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