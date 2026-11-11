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PR Newswire
11.11.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 11 November 2026

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 10 November 2026, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 846.40p

Including income: 848.28p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.