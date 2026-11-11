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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2026 12:30 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) interim report Q3 2026

Improved Cash Flow and Profitability

Financial Highlights Q3 2026:

  • Net sales were SEK 1,037 (584) million, corresponding to growth of 77.6% (19.2). Organic growth was 1.7% (6.6).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 84 (37) million, corresponding to a margin of 8.1% (6.3).
  • Profit after tax was SEK -23 (-101) million, resulting in earnings per share after dilution of SEK -0.56 (-2.58).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 34 (-25) million, with cash conversion of 77.4% (40.5).

This interim report constitutes information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 12:30 p.m. CET on 11 November 2026.

For more information:

Oscar Wilhelmsson
Investor Relations
oscar.wilhelmsson@sparcgroup.se
+46 70-885 76 67

Philip Carlson
Chief Financial Officer
philip.carlson@sparcgroup.se
+46 76-721 34 40

Erik Björklund
Founder & CEO
erik.bjorklund@sparcgroup.se
+46 70-425 49 37


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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