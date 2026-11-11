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WKN: 909554 | ISIN: IL0010826688 | Ticker-Symbol: RAM
München
11.11.26 | 08:02
8,950 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADCOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADCOM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5509,70013:57
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
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RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Increased revenue 19.4% sequentially, returned to quarterly non-GAAP operating income, and maintained positive cash flow

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third-quarter revenues were $14.0 million, up 19.4% sequentially and down 23.6% year over year. Although RADCOM recorded a GAAP operating loss, it returned to non-GAAP operating profitability. RADCOM also generated $1.7 million in positive cash flow and ended the quarter with $111.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits and no debt, up from $109.7 million as of June 30, 2026.

"We returned to non-GAAP operating profitability this quarter and added two new customers, VNPT and CETIN Networks, each replacing the incumbent vendor through a competitive process," said Benny Eppstein, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "Our solutions remain integral to how customers manage their networks and end-user service quality, and our customer relationships remain strong. Operators continue to invest in their networks, and we are working closely with them on their deployment plans. Based on those discussions, we see positive signs that some deployments delayed in 2026 will begin to move forward in early 2027."

"We are reaffirming our revised full-year outlook," Eppstein continued. "With $111.4 million in cash and no debt, we are investing in RADCOM ACE and our agentic AI roadmap to drive growth. We expect to begin repurchasing shares after the current earnings-related blackout period ends, at management's discretion. Looking ahead, we remain open to partnerships and targeted acquisitions that expand our solution portfolio, enhance customer value, and deliver greater returns to stakeholders. Together, these steps reflect our confidence in the business and our commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $14.0 million, up 19.4% sequentially from $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, and down 23.6% year over year from $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.9 million, or (6.4%) of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $2.4 million, or 13.1% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.7 million, or 4.9% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $3.8 million, or 20.9% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Cash flow for the third quarter of 2026 was positive at $1.7 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $111.4 million and no debt, compared to $109.7 million as of June 30, 2026.

First Nine Months of 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the first nine months of 2026 were $44.4 million, compared to $52.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, a decline of 15.7% year over year.
  • GAAP operating loss for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.5 million, or (5.6%) of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $5.6 million, or 10.7% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.3 million, or 5.1% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $10.4 million, or 19.8% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2025.
  • GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $5.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025.

Recent Highlights:

  • In the third quarter, VNPT (Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group), one of Vietnam's largest telecom operators with over 30 million subscribers, selected RADCOM to provide AI-native, cloud-native service assurance for its roaming network. Following a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process, RADCOM will replace VNPT's incumbent assurance vendor, deploying the cloud-native RADCOM ACE platform across multiple cloud environments with AI and machine learning (ML)-based anomaly detection to recognize issues before they affect the customer experience.
  • RADCOM booked a multi-year contract with new customer CETIN Networks in Slovakia in the third quarter to deploy end-to-end, AI-driven assurance across its mobile network, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core, replacing the incumbent assurance provider. CETIN Networks is part of CETIN International and the wider e& PPF Telecom Group, which together serve more than 12 million customers across four countries.
  • In September 2026, RADCOM's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million of the Company's ordinary shares, expected to remain in effect for up to 18 months. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter, and the Company expects to begin repurchases at management's discretion, after the current earnings-related blackout period ends.

Outlook

RADCOM reaffirms its revised full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $57 to $63 million, with a midpoint of $60 million, as announced on July 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Israel Time) to discuss the results and answer questions.

Conference call details:

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Israel Time
USA Toll-Free: 1-866-652-8972
USA Toll-Free (alternate): 1-800-994-4498
Local Access: 03-9180609
Webcast (live and replay): https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom

An archived replay of the call will be available on the RADCOM website following the live event.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
[email protected]
646-809-4048 / 312-809-1087

Company Contact:
Hod Cohen
CFO
+972-3-645-5055
[email protected]

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2026 revenue outlook; the timing of customer deployments generally; continued investment by operators in their networks; the strength of its customer relationships building long-term value for shareholders and its investments in RADCOM ACE and its agentic AI roadmap; potential partnerships and targeted acquisitions and the initiation, timing, amount and duration of repurchases of its shares under its share repurchase program, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, delays in or cancellation of customer deployments, dependence on a limited number of customers, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, including AI-based capabilities, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, market conditions, share price and other factors affecting whether and when the Company repurchases shares, and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues

$ 14,041


$ 18,388


$ 44,386


$ 52,637

Cost of revenues

3,817


4,364


11,260


12,823

Gross profit

10,224


14,024


33,126


39,814

Research and development, gross

5,355


5,119


16,754


14,832

Less - royalty-bearing participation

-


189


113


214

Research and development, net

5,355


4,930


16,641


14,618

Sales and marketing

4,076


5,144


14,224


14,944

General and administrative

1,686


1,535


4,734


4,635

Total operating expenses

11,117


11,609


35,599


34,197

Operating (loss) income

(893)


2,415


(2,473)


5,617

Financial income, net

1,493


1,163


3,513


3,076

Income before taxes on income

600


3,578


1,040


8,693

Taxes on income

159


107


636


344









Net income

$ 441


$ 3,471


$ 404


$ 8,349









Basic net income per ordinary share

$ 0.03


$ 0.21


$ 0.02


$ 0.52

Diluted net income per ordinary share

$ 0.03


$ 0.21


$ 0.02


$ 0.50

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing basic
net income per ordinary share

17,008,033


16,357,554


16,842,641


16,183,572

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
diluted net income per ordinary share

17,300,951


16,923,983


17,225,321


16,766,553


(*) Less than $ 0.01

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited





(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)










Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP gross profit

$ 10,224


$ 14,024


$ 33,126


$ 39,814

Stock-based compensation

88


99


267


298

Amortization of intangible assets

57


57


168


168

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 10,369


$ 14,180


$ 33,561


$ 40,280

GAAP research and development, net

$ 5,355


$ 4,930


$ 16,641


$ 14,618

Stock-based compensation

437


421


1,385


1,308

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$ 4,918


$ 4,509


$ 15,256


$ 13,310

GAAP sales and marketing

$ 4,076


$ 5,144


$ 14,224


$ 14,944

Stock-based compensation

521


504


1,634


1,709

Amortization of intangible assets

29


29


87


86

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 3,526


$ 4,611


$ 12,503


$ 13,149

GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,686


$ 1,535


$ 4,734


$ 4,635

Stock-based compensation

450


323


1,183


1,244

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,236


$ 1,212


$ 3,551


$ 3,391

GAAP total operating expenses

$ 11,117


$ 11,609


$ 35,599


$ 34,197

Stock-based compensation

1,408


1,248


4,202


4,261

Amortization of intangible assets

29


29


87


86

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 9,680


$ 10,332


$ 31,310


$ 29,850

GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (893)


$ 2,415


$ (2,473)


$ 5,617

Stock-based compensation

1,496


1,347


4,469


4,559

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


255


254

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 689


$ 3,848


$ 2,251


$ 10,430

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,


Nine m on t h s ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 600


$ 3,578


$ 1,040


$ 8,693

Stock-based compensation

1,496


1,347


4,469


4,559

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


255


254

Financial (income) expenses, net

(90)


22


19


49

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 2,092


$ 5,033


$ 5,783


$ 13,555

GAAP net income

$ 441


$ 3,471


$ 404


$ 8,349

Stock-based compensation

1,496


1,347


4,469


4,559

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


255


254

Financial (income) expenses, net

(90)


22


19


49

Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,933


$ 4,926


$ 5,147


$ 13,211

GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.03


$ 0.21


$ 0.02


$ 0.50

Stock-based compensation

0.09


0.07


0.27


0.27

Amortization of intangible assets


Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.11


$ 0.29


$ 0.30


$ 0.79

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted
net income per share

17,300,951


16,923,983


17,225,321


16,766,553


(*) Less than $ 0.01

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of


As of


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,991


$ 30,486

Short-term bank deposits

97,449


79,437

Trade receivables, net

19,745


20,245

Inventories

549


318

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,587


2,036

Total Current Assets

134,321


132,522





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

3,297


3,431

Other long-term receivables

3,417


2,866

Property and equipment, net

1,242


988

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,135


2,898

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,013


2,269

Total Non-Current Assets

12,104


12,452





Total Assets

$ 146,425


$ 144,974





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




Trade payables

$ 2,676


$ 2,632

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

1,062


1,100

Employee and payroll accruals

4,405


7,325

Operating lease liabilities

1,141


1,099

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

10,587


10,872

Total Current Liabilities

19,871


23,028





Non-Current Liabilities




Accrued severance pay

4,581


4,790

Operating lease liabilities

1,329


2,135

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,164


916

Total Non-Current Liabilities

7,074


7,841





Total Liabilities

$ 26,945


$ 30,869





Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

$ 839


$ 809

Additional paid-in capital

172,151


167,172

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,961)


(2,923)

Accumulated deficit

(50,549)


(50,953)





Total Shareholders' Equity

119,480


114,105

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 146,425


$ 144,974

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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