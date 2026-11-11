RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Increased revenue 19.4% sequentially, returned to quarterly non-GAAP operating income, and maintained positive cash flow

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third-quarter revenues were $14.0 million, up 19.4% sequentially and down 23.6% year over year. Although RADCOM recorded a GAAP operating loss, it returned to non-GAAP operating profitability. RADCOM also generated $1.7 million in positive cash flow and ended the quarter with $111.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits and no debt, up from $109.7 million as of June 30, 2026.

"We returned to non-GAAP operating profitability this quarter and added two new customers, VNPT and CETIN Networks, each replacing the incumbent vendor through a competitive process," said Benny Eppstein, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "Our solutions remain integral to how customers manage their networks and end-user service quality, and our customer relationships remain strong. Operators continue to invest in their networks, and we are working closely with them on their deployment plans. Based on those discussions, we see positive signs that some deployments delayed in 2026 will begin to move forward in early 2027."

"We are reaffirming our revised full-year outlook," Eppstein continued. "With $111.4 million in cash and no debt, we are investing in RADCOM ACE and our agentic AI roadmap to drive growth. We expect to begin repurchasing shares after the current earnings-related blackout period ends, at management's discretion. Looking ahead, we remain open to partnerships and targeted acquisitions that expand our solution portfolio, enhance customer value, and deliver greater returns to stakeholders. Together, these steps reflect our confidence in the business and our commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $14.0 million, up 19.4% sequentially from $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, and down 23.6% year over year from $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.9 million, or (6.4%) of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $2.4 million, or 13.1% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.7 million, or 4.9% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $3.8 million, or 20.9% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Cash flow for the third quarter of 2026 was positive at $1.7 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $111.4 million and no debt, compared to $109.7 million as of June 30, 2026.

First Nine Months of 2026 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2026 were $44.4 million, compared to $52.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, a decline of 15.7% year over year.

GAAP operating loss for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.5 million, or (5.6%) of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $5.6 million, or 10.7% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.3 million, or 5.1% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $10.4 million, or 19.8% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2025.

GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $5.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025.

Recent Highlights:

In the third quarter, VNPT (Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group), one of Vietnam's largest telecom operators with over 30 million subscribers, selected RADCOM to provide AI-native, cloud-native service assurance for its roaming network. Following a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process, RADCOM will replace VNPT's incumbent assurance vendor, deploying the cloud-native RADCOM ACE platform across multiple cloud environments with AI and machine learning (ML)-based anomaly detection to recognize issues before they affect the customer experience.

RADCOM booked a multi-year contract with new customer CETIN Networks in Slovakia in the third quarter to deploy end-to-end, AI-driven assurance across its mobile network, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core, replacing the incumbent assurance provider. CETIN Networks is part of CETIN International and the wider e& PPF Telecom Group, which together serve more than 12 million customers across four countries.

In September 2026, RADCOM's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million of the Company's ordinary shares, expected to remain in effect for up to 18 months. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter, and the Company expects to begin repurchases at management's discretion, after the current earnings-related blackout period ends.

Outlook

RADCOM reaffirms its revised full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $57 to $63 million, with a midpoint of $60 million, as announced on July 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Israel Time) to discuss the results and answer questions.

Conference call details:

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Israel Time

USA Toll-Free: 1-866-652-8972

USA Toll-Free (alternate): 1-800-994-4498

Local Access: 03-9180609

Webcast (live and replay): https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom

An archived replay of the call will be available on the RADCOM website following the live event.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

646-809-4048 / 312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hod Cohen

CFO

+972-3-645-5055

[email protected]

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2026 revenue outlook; the timing of customer deployments generally; continued investment by operators in their networks; the strength of its customer relationships building long-term value for shareholders and its investments in RADCOM ACE and its agentic AI roadmap; potential partnerships and targeted acquisitions and the initiation, timing, amount and duration of repurchases of its shares under its share repurchase program, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, delays in or cancellation of customer deployments, dependence on a limited number of customers, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, including AI-based capabilities, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, market conditions, share price and other factors affecting whether and when the Company repurchases shares, and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues $ 14,041

$ 18,388

$ 44,386

$ 52,637 Cost of revenues 3,817

4,364

11,260

12,823 Gross profit 10,224

14,024

33,126

39,814 Research and development, gross 5,355

5,119

16,754

14,832 Less - royalty-bearing participation -

189

113

214 Research and development, net 5,355

4,930

16,641

14,618 Sales and marketing 4,076

5,144

14,224

14,944 General and administrative 1,686

1,535

4,734

4,635 Total operating expenses 11,117

11,609

35,599

34,197 Operating (loss) income (893)

2,415

(2,473)

5,617 Financial income, net 1,493

1,163

3,513

3,076 Income before taxes on income 600

3,578

1,040

8,693 Taxes on income 159

107

636

344















Net income $ 441

$ 3,471

$ 404

$ 8,349















Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.03

$ 0.21

$ 0.02

$ 0.52 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.03

$ 0.21

$ 0.02

$ 0.50 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing basic

net income per ordinary share 17,008,033

16,357,554

16,842,641

16,183,572 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

diluted net income per ordinary share 17,300,951

16,923,983

17,225,321

16,766,553

(*) Less than $ 0.01

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited







(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

















Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP gross profit $ 10,224

$ 14,024

$ 33,126

$ 39,814 Stock-based compensation 88

99

267

298 Amortization of intangible assets 57

57

168

168 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 10,369

$ 14,180

$ 33,561

$ 40,280 GAAP research and development, net $ 5,355

$ 4,930

$ 16,641

$ 14,618 Stock-based compensation 437

421

1,385

1,308 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,918

$ 4,509

$ 15,256

$ 13,310 GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,076

$ 5,144

$ 14,224

$ 14,944 Stock-based compensation 521

504

1,634

1,709 Amortization of intangible assets 29

29

87

86 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 3,526

$ 4,611

$ 12,503

$ 13,149 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,686

$ 1,535

$ 4,734

$ 4,635 Stock-based compensation 450

323

1,183

1,244 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,236

$ 1,212

$ 3,551

$ 3,391 GAAP total operating expenses $ 11,117

$ 11,609

$ 35,599

$ 34,197 Stock-based compensation 1,408

1,248

4,202

4,261 Amortization of intangible assets 29

29

87

86 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 9,680

$ 10,332

$ 31,310

$ 29,850 GAAP operating (loss) income $ (893)

$ 2,415

$ (2,473)

$ 5,617 Stock-based compensation 1,496

1,347

4,469

4,559 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

255

254 Non-GAAP operating income $ 689

$ 3,848

$ 2,251

$ 10,430

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine m on t h s ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP income before taxes on income $ 600

$ 3,578

$ 1,040

$ 8,693 Stock-based compensation 1,496

1,347

4,469

4,559 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

255

254 Financial (income) expenses, net (90)

22

19

49 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 2,092

$ 5,033

$ 5,783

$ 13,555 GAAP net income $ 441

$ 3,471

$ 404

$ 8,349 Stock-based compensation 1,496

1,347

4,469

4,559 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

255

254 Financial (income) expenses, net (90)

22

19

49 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,933

$ 4,926

$ 5,147

$ 13,211 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.03

$ 0.21

$ 0.02

$ 0.50 Stock-based compensation 0.09

0.07

0.27

0.27 Amortization of intangible assets

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.11

$ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ 0.79 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted

net income per share 17,300,951

16,923,983

17,225,321

16,766,553

(*) Less than $ 0.01

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,991

$ 30,486 Short-term bank deposits 97,449

79,437 Trade receivables, net 19,745

20,245 Inventories 549

318 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,587

2,036 Total Current Assets 134,321

132,522







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,297

3,431 Other long-term receivables 3,417

2,866 Property and equipment, net 1,242

988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,135

2,898 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,013

2,269 Total Non-Current Assets 12,104

12,452







Total Assets $ 146,425

$ 144,974







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 2,676

$ 2,632 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,062

1,100 Employee and payroll accruals 4,405

7,325 Operating lease liabilities 1,141

1,099 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 10,587

10,872 Total Current Liabilities 19,871

23,028







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 4,581

4,790 Operating lease liabilities 1,329

2,135 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,164

916 Total Non-Current Liabilities 7,074

7,841







Total Liabilities $ 26,945

$ 30,869







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 839

$ 809 Additional paid-in capital 172,151

167,172 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,961)

(2,923) Accumulated deficit (50,549)

(50,953)







Total Shareholders' Equity 119,480

114,105 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 146,425

$ 144,974

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.