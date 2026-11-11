

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Eenergy Agency has launched the Global Observatory on Energy Sector Resilience, a first-of-its-kind hub for data and analysis to help governments and industry around the world understand where energy infrastructure is exposed to risks - ranging from natural hazards to malicious attacks - and what they can do to reduce the risks of disruption.



Launched in support of the COP31 Presidency's 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, the Observatory's first instalment focuses on the importance of strengthening power system resilience as the world becomes more electrified.



The Observatory will expand its tracking of power disruptions linked to extreme weather and other natural hazards, covering the entire energy sector and providing more detailed information on the causes and impacts of individual outages.



Beyond tracking existing disruptions, the Observatory also includes a global atlas that maps energy infrastructure exposure to floods, tropical cyclones and extreme heat.



To help governments and industry act on these risks, the Observatory provides an inventory of resilience measures, including case studies and references covering different types of infrastructure and hazards. The inventory will be updated over time and covers measures ranging from changes to governance and system design to reinforcement of physical infrastructure, operating practices and improved monitoring. Some measures can address several risks at once while improving day-to-day operations.



'As risks to energy systems multiply - from cyber threats and malicious attacks to extreme weather - strengthening resilience is an urgent priority,' said Laura Cozzi, IEA Director of Sustainability, Technology and Outlooks. 'The Global Energy Resilience Observatory provides a new, comprehensive evidence base to inform decisions and investment in energy resilience and security.'



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