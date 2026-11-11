Researchers at Canada's Western University have demonstrated that agrivoltaic installations can improve the profitability of indoor farming (IF) agrotunnels by reducing electricity costs. These facilities are enclosed, tunnel-shaped structures that combine conventional agricultural polytunnels with indoor farming technologies. They provide controlled or semi-controlled growing environments, protecting crops from adverse weather, pests and diseases while potentially improving yields. "We have known for a long time that there are a lot of environmental benefits of indoor farming. Sadly, many indoor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...