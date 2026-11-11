Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 18

Clarivate to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 18

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Easton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/rbc/clarivate-plc-november-2026 and will be available for replay.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for one year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

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