Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) ("VTen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of VTen's shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

Blair Way, CEO, President and Director comments: "Achieving DTC eligibility is a significant step forward for VTen, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience. This milestone aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the growth of our Company."

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,235 km² strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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