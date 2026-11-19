Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) (OTCQB: VTNMF) ("VTen" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a 183-sample ultrafine soil geochemical survey at EL 23848 on the Company's Tanami Property (the "Property"), located in the Tanami District of the Northern Territory, Australia. The Property consists of four semi-contiguous granted exploration licenses ("ELs") EL 23848, EL 31402, EL 23874 and EL 23875, covering 1,237 sq km located in the Tanami Desert approximately 450km directly northwest of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia.

VTen Metals Delivers First Rare Earth Dataset at Tanami Property and Identifies New Gold-Pathfinder and Ni-Cu-PGE-Style Targets in Previously Untested Basement

Samples were collected at 400 m spacing along nine lines about 2.5 km apart, crossing the Billabong Complex, an Archean basement inlier at the boundary of the Tanami Region and the Aileron Province, to test for hydrothermal unconformity-related REE mineralisation by analogy with Wolverine and Gambit at Browns Range, Western Australia. The survey returned the first rare earth element (REE) data from the property and identified two further targets for styles of mineralisation not previously recognised on the tenement. REE mineralisation reported at other Tanami unconformities is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at EL 23848.

Highlights

First REE data on the property: 183 samples analysed for 65 elements including REE, Au, Pd and Pt; no REE analyses had previously been undertaken on EL 23848.

New gold-pathfinder target (T1): arsenic-tellurium-molybdenum zoning into antimony, with palladium, over about 2.8 km of the western line, in granite-gneiss terrain previously explored only for orogenic gold.

New Ni-Cu-PGE-style target (T2): copper, sulphur and palladium beside a chromium-nickel peak over about 800 m, with the longest heavy-REE-leaning run in the survey.

Blair Way notes: "this first dataset gives us a geochemical baseline for REE on EL 23848 and, unexpectedly, two further target styles in ground previously explored only for gold. Our priority is to confirm REE potential at the complex margin and follow up the new targets to gain better understanding of what may be there."

Figure 1. EL 23848 soil survey on the project geology, showing the Billabong Complex margin target (R1) and the two new target areas (T1 and T2). Coordinates GDA2020 MGA zone 52.

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REE results

REE are highest along the south-west margin of the complex, where five consecutive samples on one line (R1) returned 85-112 ppm TREO, all in the top 15% of the survey. Absolute levels are low and dominated by light REE (heavy REE are about 13% of the total), and thorium rises with REE at the margin, so part of the response is lithological. The Company sees the spatial link to the margin as a positive first step, and the key follow-up objective is to test whether heavy-REE-enriched zones exist beneath the cover, which the wide line spacing could not resolve.

Previously unrecognised targets

T1 lies 1.5-2.3 km north-west of the complex margin. Arsenic, tellurium, molybdenum and copper rise together over four consecutive samples and give way over the next four to an antimony peak of 0.55 ppm, about 2.3 times the survey median, with palladium elevated over the first part of the zone. Gold is low (survey maximum 3.1 ppb), consistent with earlier work, so T1 is a pathfinder response and not a gold anomaly; the same suite marks gold systems in ultrafine surveys elsewhere in Australia. T2 lies about 1.5-2.4 km outside the margin and combines copper (to 50 ppm), sulphur, palladium and platinum with a chromium-nickel peak, a pattern seen over mafic-ultramafic rocks. Amplitudes at both targets are modest and need confirmation.

Figure 2. Gold and copper maps with the approximate Billabong Complex outline: survey-wide Au and Cu with targets T1 and T2 outlined, and zooms of the T1 pathfinder zone and the T2 copper response. Gold is low (maximum 3.1 ppb); T1 is a pathfinder response.

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Next steps

Follow-up will confirm the REE signal and test the two new targets in parallel, using low-cost methods before any drilling is considered. Results will determine which targets, if any, advance to drill testing.

Qualified Person

Blair Way, B.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and President for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approved and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,237 km² strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

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