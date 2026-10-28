Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) (OTCQB: VTNMF) ("VTen" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's Tanami Property (the "Property"), part of which is under an exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), located in the Tanami District of the Northern Territory, Australia. The Property consists of four semi-contiguous granted exploration licenses ("ELs") EL 23848, EL 31402, EL 23874 and EL 23875, covering 1,237 sq km located in the Tanami Desert approximately 450km directly northwest of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia.

The exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement continues to progress, with Newmont incurring expenditures in the order of $330,000 since the agreement was signed in May 2024 towards the $500,000 option period expenditure requirements due by 26 August 2028. As per the agreement the tenements portions under the JV agreement have been separated and amalgamated to form a new single tenement EL 34507 which was issued on 26 August 2026.

A project-wide prospect ranking and evaluation study is currently in progress and is currently expected to be completed during the December 2026 quarter (Q4 2026). The outcomes of this work will be used to aid in guiding future exploration planning and prioritisation.

Blair Way, CEO, President and Director, comments: "the JV is progressing to plan as the option period expenditures continue. We look forward to providing periodical updates on the Farm-in JV."

Qualified Person

D. Blair Way, B.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and President for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approved and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,237 km² strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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