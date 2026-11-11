Novva Platforms Inc: Ethur Takes On Hiring Fraud With Facial Biometrics Identity Checks and Connected Payroll and Bank Data

Following federal warnings about stolen identities and fraudulent workers, Ethur helps employers verify the person behind the application-and substantiate their employment and income.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Ethur Technologies Inc., Employers need confidence that the person applying for a job is who they claim to be-and that their employment history holds up. Ethur is addressing both challenges by combining identity and biometric verification with consent-based connections to payroll providers and financial institutions, helping hiring teams verify applicants and reduce time spent on manual employment checks.

The need for stronger verification was underscored on October 13, when the U.S. Department of Justice announced coordinated actions against North Korean remote IT-worker schemes affecting more than 70 U.S. companies. The actions included charges, arrests, and the seizure of approximately 187 computer devices tied to schemes involving fraudulent employment and stolen identities. Read the DOJ announcement.

In an accompanying advisory, the FBI described increasingly sophisticated tactics, including paid stand-ins participating in interviews and verification activities. It also warned that some operatives test stolen personal information through identity-verification services before applying for jobs. The agency emphasized the need for multiple layers of verification throughout the employment lifecycle. Read the FBI advisory.

"We are solving the major issues both the FBI and DOJ reported a few weeks ago. At Ethur we bring three identity signals together: the applicant's ID, live facial verification, and the name on their connected bank account," said Anthony L Leonardo, CEO of Novva Platforms Inc, Ethur's parent company. "Our connections to all major payroll providers let us verify employment and income instantly where connected records are available. We can also review up to 24 months of available bank payment history to corroborate who paid the applicant. Together, these connections help employers establish who someone is, substantiate their work history, and reduce the time spent chasing documents and employer responses."

Connecting identity to employment and income evidence

Ethur's verification workflow combines information from several sources, each serving a distinct purpose:

ID and biometric verification: Checks the applicant's identification and compares their facial image with the identity document.

Bank account ownership matching: Compares the name on the applicant's connected account with their verified identity.

Direct payroll verification: Uses consent-based connections to payroll providers to verify employment and income instantly when supported records are available.

Payment history review: Examines up to 24 months of available bank transactions to corroborate income received and compare payment sources with the applicant's stated employment history.

Together, these checks give employers additional evidence to review and help surface inconsistencies requiring further attention. Identity, payroll, and financial information contribute different pieces of the verification process; discrepancies can be reviewed in context before a hiring decision is made.

Reducing the wait for employment verification

Employment verification can require repeated calls to employers, document requests, and follow-up with applicants. Ethur's connected-data approach helps reduce reliance on these steps where sufficient payroll and financial records are available.

The platform focuses on the verification stages it can directly improve. Criminal-record searches remain subject to court access and external data availability, while connected payroll records can make employment and income information available without waiting for an employer to respond.

Workflow automation, centralized reporting, and screening status tracking help hiring teams manage the remaining requirements and identify when additional action is needed.

For Ethur, the objective is to give employers a clearer, better-supported picture of an applicant while making the screening process more efficient for legitimate candidates.

About Ethur

Ethur provides a screening and verification platform combining background screening, identity and biometric verification, and employment and income verification. Through consent-based connections to payroll providers and financial institutions, centralized reporting, and automated workflows, Ethur helps organizations assess applicant information and manage screening activities.

For more information, visit ethur.ai .

Media Contact

Carolineanne Gomez CMO

press@ethur.ai

Sources

U.S. Department of Justice: Actions Against North Korean Remote IT-Worker Schemes, October 13, 2026

FBI: North Korean IT Workers Expanding Use of Facilitators, Broadening Recruitment, October 13, 2026

SOURCE: Novva Platforms Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ethur-takes-on-hiring-fraud-with-facial-biometrics-identity-check-1248706