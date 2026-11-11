New investors include Angelini Ventures, Invest-NL and the European Investment Bank (EIB); returning investors include Forbion (Growth and Ventures strategies), EQT Life Sciences, MRL Ventures, Insight Partners, BioGeneration Ventures (BGV), Eli Lilly and Company, and the ALS Investment Fund

VectorY Therapeutics ("VectorY"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering vectorized antibody therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced €74.5 million ($83.5 million) in new financing to advance its clinical and preclinical pipeline. The financing includes new investors Angelini Ventures, Invest-NL and the EIB, alongside returning investors Forbion, through its Growth and Ventures strategies, EQT Life Sciences, MRL Ventures, Insight Partners, BGV, Eli Lilly and Company, and the ALS Investment Fund. The substantial participation of existing and new investors underscores confidence in VectorY's platform, pipeline and potential to create long-term value.

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VectorY Therapeutics CEO, Jim Scibetta

Proceeds will support the advancement of VectorY's lead program, VTx-002, through key clinical milestones, including the final readout of the PIONEER-ALS Phase 1/2 clinical study. The global study is evaluating VTx-002 in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In September 2026, VectorY announced the expansion of PIONEER-ALS from 12 to 36 participants, broadening the study's evaluation of the investigational therapy. The financing will also support VectorY's broader pipeline, including VTx-003 for Huntington's disease and additional programs targeting neurodegenerative diseases.

"Neurodegenerative diseases represent some of the most complex challenges in medicine, and patients and families urgently need new treatment options. This financing reflects strong confidence in our team, our platform and the potential of our pipeline," said Jim Scibetta, chief executive officer, VectorY. "It will support the advancement of VTx-002 through important clinical milestones, including the final readout of PIONEER-ALS, while enabling us to leverage our vectorized antibody platform to expand its application in multiple neurodegenerative diseases across our pipeline. We are grateful for the continued support of our existing investors and welcome our new partners as we work to advance care for patients."

"We believe VectorY is building a compelling approach to one of the most challenging areas of medicine. Its progress with VTx-002, including the expansion of the PIONEER-ALS study, is an important step in evaluating the program's potential. This financing will help the company advance that work while developing additional programs, including VTx-003 for Huntington's disease. We are pleased to continue supporting VectorY as it translates its platform into potential pioneering treatment options for people living with neurodegenerative diseases," said Wouter Joustra, General Partner at Forbion.

About VTx-002

VectorY's lead program, VTx-002, is a first-in-class vectorized antibody therapeutic designed to target pathological TDP-43, a protein that aggregates abnormally in up to 97% of ALS patients. By leveraging a vector-based delivery platform, VTx-002 is designed to enable sustained antibody expression within the central nervous system, with the potential to address the underlying biology of ALS and modify the disease. VTx-002 is an investigational therapy and has not been approved by any regulatory authority. VectorY is currently enrolling participants in the PIONEER-ALS trial across multiple clinical sites.

About PIONEER-ALS

PIONEER-ALS is a global, multicenter, open label, dose-escalation Phase 1/2 clinical study that is evaluating two dose levels of VTx-002 enrolling adults with ALS at sites in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate VTx-002 safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and exploratory efficacy in people living with ALS. To optimize the path to pivotal clinical development, secondary and exploratory endpoints include assessment of the post-treatment Neurofilament light chain (NfL) and novel TDP-43 pathway-related biomarker trajectories, as well as clinical endpoints, including ALSFRS-R, slow-vital capacity, hand-held dynamometry and survival.

About VectorY Therapeutics

VectorY Therapeutics is dedicated to changing the trajectory of neurodegenerative diseases by developing precision-targeted, durable therapies that have the potential to arrest and ultimately reverse disease progression. With deep expertise in neurobiology, antibody engineering, and AAV-based delivery and manufacturing, VectorY is building a pipeline that includes VTx-002 targeting TDP-43 in ALS, VTx-003 targeting mutant HTT in Huntington's disease, VTx-004 targeting TDP-43 in frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and VTx-005 targeting phosphorylated tau in Alzheimer's disease. To learn more about the company, please visit our corporate website at Vectorytx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

VectorY Therapeutics B.V.

E-mail: info@VectorYtx.com

Tel: +31 20 226 8020



Vigo Consulting (Media)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell Rozi Morris

E-mail: VectorY@vigoconsulting.com

Tel: +44 207 390 0237 +44 20 7390 0231