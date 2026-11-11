Wirtek A/S: Interim Report Q3 2026: Nine-month EBITDA up DKK 2.5m and full-year guidance maintained

Company Announcement no. 9/2026

11 November 2026

Wirtek's Board of Directors has today approved the interim report for Q3 2026. Below a summary. The detailed report is attached to this announcement.

CEO Michael Aaen comments:

"Our priority is to earn more on the work we deliver and to turn those earnings into cash. Over the first nine months, EBITDA rose to DKK 2.35m from negative DKK 0.14m a year earlier, despite 2.2% lower revenue. The third quarter itself was softer, with revenue of DKK 15.2m and EBITDA of DKK 0.48m, but the direction is clear: we are moving Wirtek from hourly-based services towards projects and recurring revenue, and we accept lower revenue during the transition in return for stronger earnings.

Fixed-price work is still a small share of our Services business, but it changes the economics of delivery. On an hourly contract, a faster solution means fewer billable hours. On a fixed-price project, the customer has certainty about cost, and both sides can benefit when our engineers use AI to deliver more efficiently. We remain responsible for the quality of the result.

The acquisition of DitaExchange, completed on 12 August, gives our Solutions division an established subscription business in regulated industries. Its customers include large listed companies, regulators and public authorities, in areas where documentation errors could carry serious legal and safety consequences. In August, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency placed the first new order under Wirtek's ownership, and the sales pipeline has grown significantly. Our focus now is to turn that interest into new subscriptions.

Several projects are scheduled for the fourth quarter. As they move into delivery, we expect EBITDA to improve significantly compared with Q3, and we maintain our expectations for 2026."

Financial highlights for the period 1 July - 30 September 2026

TDKK Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Revenue 15,173 16,608 -8.6% 46,567 47,614 -2.2% EBITDA 481 707 -32.0% 2,346 -136 N/A EBITDA-margin (%) 3.2% 4.3% N/A 5.0% -0.3% N/A Pre-tax profits (EBT) -501 -107 -368.2% -247 -2,845 +91.3% Equity 13,969 14,075 -0.8% 13,969 14,075 -0.8% Net interest-bearing debt -16,639 -7,412 -124.5% -16,639 -7,412 -124.5%

Results during Q3 2026

Revenue was TDKK 15,173 in Q3 2026, 8.6% below Q3 2025 (TDKK 16,608). For the first nine months, revenue was TDKK 46,567, 2.2% below 9M 2025 (TDKK 47,614). The development reflects the deliberate transformation from hourly-based services towards project-based deliveries and recurring revenue. Services accounted for 97% of nine-month revenue and Solutions for 3%, including DitaExchange from 12 August 2026.

EBITDA was TDKK 481 in Q3 2026 against TDKK 707 in Q3 2025, as lower revenue was only partly offset by lower external costs and staff costs. For the first nine months, EBITDA improved by TDKK 2,482 to TDKK 2,346 (9M 2025: negative TDKK 136), despite 2.2% lower revenue. The improvement reflects the adjusted cost base: staff costs decreased by 4.6% and external costs by 2.7%.

The EBITDA-margin was 3.2% in Q3 2026 against 4.3% in Q3 2025, and 5.0% for the first nine months against negative 0.3% a year earlier. Gross margin was 63.6% in the quarter (Q3 2025: 61.7%). 2025 comparatives are presented on the same basis as 2026; see the interim report.

Pre-tax profit (EBT) was negative TDKK 501 in Q3 2026, compared with negative TDKK 107 in Q3 2025, and includes goodwill amortisation for DitaExchange from the acquisition date. For the first nine months, EBT improved to negative TDKK 247 from negative TDKK 2,845, and the result for the period was negative TDKK 377 (9M 2025: negative TDKK 3,310).

Equity was TDKK 13,969 on 30 September 2026 (30 September 2025: TDKK 14,075). The solvency ratio was 29.8%, compared with 40% on 30 June 2026, as total assets grew with the acquisition of DitaExchange.

Net interest-bearing debt was TDKK 16,639 on 30 September 2026 (30 June 2026: TDKK 11,155), of which long-term bank debt was TDKK 10,710. The increase mainly reflects the acquisition of DitaExchange, financed by a Danske Bank business loan and an EIFO growth loan of TDKK 3,000 each. Operating cash flow was positive TDKK 352 for the quarter (Q3 2025: negative TDKK 2,319) and negative TDKK 890 for the first nine months. Cash was TDKK 4,307 on 30 September 2026.

Outlook for 2026

The Board of Directors maintains the full-year 2026 expectations. Several projects are scheduled for the fourth quarter, and as they move into delivery, EBITDA is expected to improve significantly compared with Q3.

Revenue for 2026 is expected in the range of DKK 65.0m - 70.0m, growth of +1% to +9% compared to 2025.

EBITDA for 2026 is expected in the range of DKK 3.0m - 6.0m, growth of +76% to +253% compared to 2025.

Financial calendar

Annual report 2026: 24 March 2027

Contact information

Martin Dommerby Kristiansen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2624 6462

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com Pernille Friis Andersen, HC Andersen Capital, Certified Advisor, E-mail: pernille@hcandersencapital.dk

About Wirtek

Wirtek A/S is a Danish IT Services and Solutions company delivering software development, embedded engineering, R&D, quality assurance, and testing services to clients worldwide. We specialise in key industries such as Energy, Wireless Communication, Automation & IoT, and Digitalisation, where emerging technologies drive rapid innovation. In addition, Wirtek offers a growing portfolio of proprietary solutions tailored to the Energy and IoT sectors. Since August 2026, the group has included DitaExchange, whose Dx5 SaaS platform delivers structured documentation built on Microsoft 365.

At Wirtek, we prioritise long-term client relationships, with some lasting more than a decade. We believe that strong partnerships are as critical as technical excellence in achieving sustainable success. Wirtek operates from offices in Denmark, Romania, and Portugal, and has been listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen since 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)