Wirtek A/S: Interim Report Q2 2026: Profitability restored and strategic SaaS acquisition completed

Company Announcement no. 8/2026

12 August 2026

Wirtek's Board of Directors has today approved the interim report for Q2 2026. Below a summary. The detailed report is attached to this announcement.

CEO Michael Aaen comments:

"Wirtek delivered a strong second quarter. EBITDA rose to TDKK 1,261 from TDKK 270 a year ago, and the EBITDA margin reached 8.3% against 1.7% - more than double the 3.9% we recorded in Q1. The pre-tax result turned positive, both for the quarter and for the first half, while revenue held broadly steady at TDKK 15,134. This is the second full quarter of effect from the Strategy for Scalable and Sustainable Growth we launched in November 2025, and the margin recovery we began in Q1 has been sustained and strengthened.

Improved capacity utilisation, disciplined delivery and a growing contribution from AI-assisted, productised service offerings all supported the result, and the gradual shift from time-and-materials towards higher-value, outcome-based engagements progressed during the quarter. Our Security and Compliance track also delivered: after the end of the quarter we obtained ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications. In the regulated industries where we increasingly win business, security, documentation and compliance requirements are decisive buying factors - an area our strategy singles out as a competitive advantage.

Earlier today we completed the acquisition of DitaExchange, the Danish SaaS company we announced a letter of intent for in June (company announcement no. 7/2026). Its Dx5 platform brings component content management for structured, audit-ready documentation to blue-chip customers in regulated industries, and it grew annual recurring revenue by 22% in 2025 with zero customer churn. The acquisition delivers on three of the five tracks in our strategy: It adds a subscription-based product with recurring revenue to Solutions alongside the Wirtek IoT Suite, it strengthens our position in regulated industries, and it extends our customer base in our focus markets with cross-sell opportunities in both directions."

Financial highlights for the period 1 April - 30 June 2026

TDKK Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Revenue 15,134 15,469 -2.2% EBITDA 1,261 270 +367% EBITDA-margin (%) 8.3% 1.7% N/A Pre-tax profits (EBT) 487 -777 N/A Equity 14,554 14,368 1% Net cash holdings -11,155 -5.019 -122

Results during Q2 2026

Revenue was TDKK 15,134 in Q2 2026, 2.2% below Q2 2025 (TDKK 15,469). For the first half, revenue was TDKK 30,620, 1.2% below H1 2025 (TDKK 31,006), reflecting broadly stable demand across key Services accounts and a slower ramp-up in the Solutions division than anticipated.

EBITDA improved to TDKK 1,261 in Q2 2026 from TDKK 270 in Q2 2025. For H1 2026, EBITDA was TDKK 1,865 compared with negative TDKK 843 in H1 2025 - an improvement of TDKK 2,708. Lower staff costs following the structural changes implemented in 2025 and other operating income of TDKK 1,358 recognised in the period contributed to broadly equal measure.

The EBITDA-margin was 8.3% in Q2 2026 against 1.7% in Q2 2025, and 6.1% for the first half against negative 2.7% a year earlier. The second quarter more than doubled the 3.9% margin recorded in Q1 2026, reflecting a lower staff cost ratio, which fell from 57.9% to 47.8% of revenue.

Pre-tax profit (EBT) was positive TDKK 487 in Q2 2026, compared with negative TDKK 777 in Q2 2025. For the first half, EBT was positive TDKK 255 against negative TDKK 2,738 in H1 2025, and profit for the period was TDKK 209 (H1 2025: negative TDKK 3,017).

Equity was TDKK 14,554 on 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: TDKK 14,368). The solvency ratio was 40%, compared with 44% a year earlier, as total assets grew while equity was broadly unchanged.

Net cash holdings stood at TDKK -11,155 on 30 June 2026, compared with TDKK -8,313 at the start of the year and TDKK -5,019 a year earlier. The movement during the first half corresponds to negative operating cash flow of TDKK 1,242, driven mainly by an increase in other receivables and by work in progress at period end, and investments of TDKK 1,600.

Outlook for 2026

The Board of Directors maintains the full-year 2026 expectations. First-half revenue of TDKK 30,620 and EBITDA of TDKK 1,865 are consistent with the trajectory required to deliver on the guidance, and the second half is historically the stronger period. The acquisition of DitaExchange, completed on 12 August 2026, does not change these expectations, as its effect on 2026 is limited given the economic effective date.

Revenue for 2026 is expected in the range of DKK 65.0m - 70.0m, growth of +1% to +9% compared to 2025.

EBITDA for 2026 is expected in the range of DKK 3.0m - 6.0m, growth of +76% to +253% compared to 2025.

Financial calendar

Interim report Q3 2026: 11 November 2026

Contact information

Martin Dommerby Kristiansen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2624 6462

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com Pernille Friis Andersen, HC Andersen Capital, Certified Advisor, E-mail: pernille@hcandersencapital.dk

About Wirtek

Wirtek A/S is a Danish IT Services and Solutions company delivering software development, embedded engineering, R&D, quality assurance, and testing services to clients worldwide. We specialise in key industries such as Energy, Wireless Communication, Automation & IoT, and Digitalisation, where emerging technologies drive rapid innovation. In addition, Wirtek offers a growing portfolio of proprietary solutions tailored to the Energy and IoT sectors.

At Wirtek, we prioritise long-term client relationships, with some lasting more than a decade. We believe that strong partnerships are as critical as technical excellence in achieving sustainable success. Wirtek operates from offices in Denmark, Romania, and Portugal, and has been listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen since 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)