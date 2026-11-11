Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2026 14:00 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo AB: Flower Publishes Trading Performance for October, 2026

11.11.2026 13:53:07 CET | Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo AB (publ) | Company Announcement

Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo (publ) announces the full portfolio trading performance of mother company Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB ("Flower") for October, 2026.

Highlights from the month:

Full portfolio

  • Net revenue (EUR/MW): 14.3K
  • Costs (EUR/MW): 2.6K
  • Profit (EUR/MW): 11.7K

The numbers are calculated in EUR/MW across Flower's full portfolio of 1h BESS in SE2, SE3, and SE4.

Breakdown

SE2

  • Revenue (EUR/MW): 5.0K
  • Profit (EUR/MW): 3.6K

SE3

  • Revenue (EUR/MW): 5.7K
  • Profit (EUR/MW): 3.3K

SE4

  • Revenue (EUR/MW): 34.1K
  • Profit (EUR/MW): 31.1K

*An asset in SE2 has been excluded from the reported performance data due to significant downtime, which would otherwise have had a disproportionate impact on the results.

Contacts

  • Stephen Stakhiv, IR contact, stephen.stakhiv@flower.se

About Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo AB (publ)

Flower Infrastucture Technologies Midco AB (publ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB ("Flower"). Flower is the Nordic market leader in energy asset optimization and trading. Through its AI-powered platform, the company trades, optimizes and commercializes flexible energy assets including battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind and solar parks, and EV charging infrastructure. With more than 140 employees, over €200 million in financial backing, and the Nordics' largest portfolio of flexible assets under management, Flower is expanding across Europe to support a more stable, resilient, and renewable energy system.

Learn more at flower.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.