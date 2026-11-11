Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo AB: Flower Publishes Trading Performance for October, 2026

11.11.2026 13:53:07 CET | Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo AB (publ) | Company Announcement

Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo (publ) announces the full portfolio trading performance of mother company Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB ("Flower") for October, 2026.

Highlights from the month:

Full portfolio

Net revenue (EUR/MW): 14.3K

Costs (EUR/MW): 2.6K

Profit (EUR/MW): 11.7K

The numbers are calculated in EUR/MW across Flower's full portfolio of 1h BESS in SE2, SE3, and SE4.

Breakdown

SE2

Revenue (EUR/MW): 5.0K

Profit (EUR/MW): 3.6K

SE3

Revenue (EUR/MW): 5.7K

Profit (EUR/MW): 3.3K

SE4

Revenue (EUR/MW): 34.1K

Profit (EUR/MW): 31.1K

*An asset in SE2 has been excluded from the reported performance data due to significant downtime, which would otherwise have had a disproportionate impact on the results.

Contacts

Stephen Stakhiv, IR contact, stephen.stakhiv@flower.se

About Flower Infrastructure Technologies MidCo AB (publ)

Flower Infrastucture Technologies Midco AB (publ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB ("Flower"). Flower is the Nordic market leader in energy asset optimization and trading. Through its AI-powered platform, the company trades, optimizes and commercializes flexible energy assets including battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind and solar parks, and EV charging infrastructure. With more than 140 employees, over €200 million in financial backing, and the Nordics' largest portfolio of flexible assets under management, Flower is expanding across Europe to support a more stable, resilient, and renewable energy system.

Learn more at flower.se.