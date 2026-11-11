PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.: Daniele Aita Appointed Chief People & Culture Officer, PMI U.S.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) today announced the appointment of Daniele Aita as Chief People & Culture Officer, PMI U.S. Aita is a member of the U.S. Leadership Team and reports directly to Stacey Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, PMI U.S.

"Our people are at the heart of our success, and we are pleased to welcome Daniele to the U.S. business as we continue to advance our smoke-free mission and grow," said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. "Daniele brings a unique combination of global business experience and deep expertise in building strong, high-performing organizations. He has played an important role in PMI's transformation and in shaping our people strategy around the world. His leadership, commitment to the PMI culture, and ability to develop talent make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our U.S. People & Culture function as we enter our next phase of growth."

Aita joined PMI in 2019 to help drive the company's commercial transformation toward a smoke-free future. As Senior Director People & Culture Commercial, he helped build PMI's Smoke-Free Products organization across markets from its early days, shaping the global teams and leadership capability behind the company's shift to smoke-free products. He then served as Vice President People & Culture, Smoke-Free Products Category, and most recently as Vice President People & Culture, Region Europe.

Over more than 20 years in international HR roles spanning diverse industries, geographies, and business environments, Aita has partnered closely with business leaders to strengthen organizational effectiveness, develop leadership capability, and deliver large-scale transformation, experience he now brings to the U.S. business.

"Our growth at PMI U.S. will be fueled by three things: an organization built to win, strong talent at every level, and a culture where people can be at their best every day," said Daniele Aita. "My priority is to make all three stronger: designing our structures around our smoke-free ambitions, building deep and dense talent pipelines, and embedding a culture where people feel supported, challenged, and inspired to deliver their best work. I'm excited to work with colleagues across PMI U.S. to turn these strengths into sustained growth."

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado; Owensboro, Kentucky; and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.