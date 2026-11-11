Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai Announces 2027 Model Year Changes

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today released a summary of changes to its lineup for the 2027 model year. To view the guide, visit: https://www.hyundainews.com/releases/hyundai-announces-2027-model-year-changes

Models included in this guide are:

2027 Hyundai Tucson - All-new model

2027 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N (EV) - All-new model

2027 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (EV) - Carryover model (minor changes)

2027 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (EV) - Carryover model (no changes)

2027 Hyundai IONIQ 9 (EV) - Carryover model (minor changes)

2027 Hyundai Palisade (ICE, HEV) - Carryover model (minor changes)

2027 Hyundai Santa Fe (ICE, HEV) - Carryover model (minor changes)

2027 Hyundai Santa Cruz (ICE) - Carryover model (minor changes)

2027 Hyundai Kona (ICE) - Carryover model (minor changes)

2027 Hyundai Venue (ICE) - Carryover model (minor changes)

2027 Hyundai Sonata (ICE, HEV, N Line) - Carryover model (no changes)

2027 Hyundai Elantra - Details to be announced

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Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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