The European PPA market is changing. The simple 10-year, pay-as-produced solar PPA still has its place. Many buyers continue to sign these agreements, often as financial PPAs, because they want a long-term price reference and a credible renewable claim, and are comfortable managing the shape themselves. But for a growing share of the market, that product alone is no longer enough. As solar penetration has increased, so has cannibalisation. Renewable generation is increasingly concentrated in the same hours, while many buyers need power regardless of when the sun shines. For these customers, a ...

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