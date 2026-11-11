T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For October 2026

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced October month-end assets under management of $1.83 trillion. Net outflows for October 2026 were $10.8 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2026, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
(in billions)
10/31/2026
9/30/2026
12/31/2025
Equity
$ 873
$ 896
$ 879
Fixed income, including money market
223
222
212
Multi-asset
674
681
627
Alternatives
64
64
58
Total assets under management
$ 1,834
$ 1,863
$ 1,776
Target date retirement portfolios
$ 609
$ 614
$ 561
OTHER MATTERS
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.83 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group