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WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 12:39
99,44 Euro
+0,09 % +0,09
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,64101,5415:28
0,0000,00015:28
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 14:30 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For October 2026

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced October month-end assets under management of $1.83 trillion. Net outflows for October 2026 were $10.8 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2026, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


10/31/2026



9/30/2026


12/31/2025









Equity


$ 873



$ 896


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


223



222


212

Multi-asset


674



681


627

Alternatives


64



64


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,834



$ 1,863


$ 1,776

Target date retirement portfolios


$ 609



$ 614


$ 561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.83 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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