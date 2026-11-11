Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Adds Performance Reviews to Patriot HR

Small businesses can now run employee reviews, from self-assessment to sign-off, in the same software they use for payroll and HR

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Patriot Software, a provider of payroll , HR, and accounting software for small businesses, today announced Performance Reviews, a new feature in the HR add-on. Employers can now build a review cycle, collect employee self-assessments, gather manager feedback, and record employee acknowledgment without leaving Patriot.

For many small businesses, performance reviews are a paper form or an emailed template and a lot of chasing. Owners and office managers send forms out, follow up with managers one by one, and try to keep track of who is finished. Completed reviews end up scattered across inboxes and file folders, and some never make it back to the employee. When it's time to decide on a raise or promotion, there's often no written record to look back on

Performance Reviews brings the whole process into Patriot HR. Employers write their own review questions and set due dates, and Patriot assigns each employee a reviewer based on the company's org chart. Employees complete a self-assessment in their Patriot employee portal. Managers see those answers side by side as they write their own review, and they can keep selected questions visible only to reviewers and admins. Once a manager shares the final review, the employee acknowledges it and the date is recorded. Employers can track every employee's progress in one view, see what is past due, and download shared reviews as PDFs. Reviews stay on file even after an employee leaves.

"Owners and office managers told us the hardest part of reviews was keeping track of who was finished. Performance Reviews shows every employee's progress in one view, flags what's past due, and keeps a clear written history alongside payroll and HR records," said Amie Scarpitti, Product Manager at Patriot Software.

The Performance Review feature is included in Patriot HR Software with a cost of just $6 a month plus $2 per employee. New customers to Patriot will receive a 30-day free trial plus 50% off the next three months. To learn more, visit www.patriotsoftware.com

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, consistently high customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time & attendance solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's USA-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

Media contact

Rachel Blakely-Gray

marketing@patriotsoftware.com

877-968-7147

SOURCE: Patriot Software, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-software-adds-performance-reviews-to-patriot-hr-1242005