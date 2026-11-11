5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials to Host Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Earnings Conference Call on November 17, 2026

Company to Provide Operational Update Following Transformational Searles Valley Minerals Acquisition -

Register Here for the Conference Call

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM), the only American-owned producer of boron and critical industrial minerals in the United States, today announced that it will host its fiscal first quarter 2027 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the call, management will provide shareholders and investors with an update on the Company's first five weeks of operations following its transformational acquisition of certain assets of Searles Valley Minerals on October 1, 2026.

Management will discuss initial production and sales performance, operational improvements, progress toward restarting additional borate production capacity, and near-term priorities focused on increasing production volumes, improving operating efficiency and strengthening commercial performance.

Event Details

Event: 5E Advanced Materials First Quarter 2027 Earnings Conference Call

5E Advanced Materials First Quarter 2027 Earnings Conference Call Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

5 p.m. Eastern Time Format: Webcast (Audio Only) and Teleconference

Webcast (Audio Only) and Teleconference Duration: 60 minutes

Live Webcast: Click Here to Register

Webcast Replay Expiration: Wednesday, November 17, 2027

Participant Numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 387750

Teleconference Replay Number:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 54828

Teleconference Replay Expiration: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM) is a producer of boron and other critical minerals focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to enable decarbonization, increase food security and strengthen the domestic supply of critical materials. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-iron-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The Company holds two boron assets in Southern California: the operating industrial and critical minerals complex at Searles Lake, California, acquired from Searles Valley Minerals in October 2026, and the development-stage Fort Cady project, which was designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2022. The Searles Lake operations produce refined borates marketed as V-BOR, as well as boric acid, sodium sulfate and salt, and include three processing sites, 54 megawatts of on-site cogeneration capacity, the Trona Railway short-line railroad and a water utility. Boron was added to the U.S. Department of the Interior's 2025 Critical Minerals List on November 7, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and content of the Company's conference call, the Company's operations following its acquisition of certain assets of Searles Valley Minerals ("Searles Valley") on October 1, 2026 (the "Acquisition"), the Company's operating plan for Searles Valley, including initial production and sales performance, operational improvements, progress toward restarting additional borate production capacity, near-term priorities focused on increasing production volumes, improving operating efficiency and strengthening commercial performance, pricing, cost and volume initiatives, long-term growth potential, positioning 5E to serve growing demand for boron and critical materials, expected revenue generation and financial statement impact, and the timing for achieving such revenue and impact, the anticipated benefits of integrating Searles Valley's production capabilities, customer base and infrastructure with Fort Cady, additional growth opportunities within the acquired asset base, expectations regarding the advancement, development and financing of Fort Cady, 5E's longer-term strategy to expand across boron, advanced boron materials, calcium-based co-products, potential by-products such as lithium carbonate and other critical mineral products, and anticipated borate supply, end-use demand and market opportunity, including the effect of government regulation, incentives and capital investment on such demand. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to environmental and regulatory obligations associated with the acquired assets, including the scope of liabilities assumed by the Company and any obligations that were not extinguished through the Section 363 sale process; the risk that any sale order entered by the Bankruptcy Court is subject to objection, appeal, modification, stay or reversal; risks relating to the indebtedness and other financing incurred in connection with the Acquisition, including the Company's ability to service, refinance or repay such obligations on acceptable terms; the risk that Searles Valley's historical operating results, or the Company's initial production, sales and operating results following the Acquisition, are not indicative of future performance; the risk that the Company is unable to restart additional borate production capacity, increase production volumes, improve operating efficiency or implement its pricing, cost and volume initiatives on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the anticipated benefits, revenue contribution or cost efficiencies of the Acquisition are not realized on the expected timeline or at all; risks relating to the integration of the acquired assets and operations, including the retention of Searles Valley's customers, suppliers and key personnel; risks relating to the operating, production, environmental, permitting and reclamation obligations associated with an operating asset; the risk that 5E requires additional capital to advance Fort Cady and that such capital is unavailable on acceptable terms, or at all, notwithstanding any cash flow contributed by the acquired assets; and risks relating to boron and critical minerals demand, pricing and end-use markets, including changes in government policy, regulation or incentives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause 5E's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, its Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

FEAM@haydenir.com

Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

team@pracommunications.com

Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-to-host-fiscal-first-quarter-2027-earnings-conference-call-1249756