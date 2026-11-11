Healixa Inc: Healixa's FrostPulse Technology Solves a Major Roadblock to Data Center Growth: Cooling Without the Water Burden

FrostPulse is designed to reduce the water and energy burden of cooling as Healixa advances Eternal Spring to create fresh water from the atmosphere

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / The demand for compute has not slowed. One of the largest roadblocks to continued data center growth is becoming impossible to ignore: how to remove enormous amounts of heat without placing even greater pressure on local power grids and water supplies.

Healixa Inc. (OTCID:EMOR) ("Healixa" or the "Company") has spent the past several years working quietly on technology that addresses both sides of that problem. FrostPulse is designed to reduce the water and energy required for primary cooling. Eternal Spring is designed to create a new source of fresh water directly from atmospheric moisture.

The two technologies form the core of Healixa's strategy at the intersection of water and energy. As artificial intelligence drives higher rack densities, rapidly changing thermal loads and unprecedented demand for new data center capacity, the infrastructure supporting that growth is being scrutinized as closely as the compute itself.

According to the International Energy Agency, global electricity consumption by data centers increased 17% in 2025, while electricity use by AI-focused data centers increased 50%. The IEA projects that global data center electricity demand will roughly double by 2030, with consumption by AI-focused facilities growing even faster.

Water has become an equally urgent issue. A U.S. Department of Energy-backed study by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimated that U.S. data centers directly consumed approximately 66 billion liters, or roughly 17.4 billion gallons, of water in 2023. Much of that demand is associated with cooling infrastructure.

Many large data centers still rely on cooling towers and other evaporative systems that consume substantial quantities of water as they reject heat. As compute density increases, the cooling requirement rises with it, forcing developers and communities to confront how much additional electricity and water the next generation of digital infrastructure will require.

FrostPulse is Healixa's next-generation primary cooling technology, engineered for modern infrastructure with demanding and rapidly changing thermal loads. Its architecture is designed to reduce dependence on conventional cooling towers and condenser-water infrastructure while providing efficient, stable cooling for data centers, medical imaging, industrial processes, telecommunications and commercial facilities.

FrostPulse is engineered to deliver substantially greater part-load efficiency than conventional cooling systems, with the potential to materially reduce cooling energy consumption. Actual performance will depend on system configuration, load profile, operating conditions and installation requirements.

"The AI buildout is not slowing because the public debate has become more difficult," said Bret Hedges, President of Healixa and Chief Executive Officer of Healixa IQ. "Compute demand is still climbing. What must change is the infrastructure underneath it. Data centers need a way to expand without asking communities to accept unlimited demands on electricity and water. FrostPulse was built to help make that expansion possible."

FrostPulse approaches cooling as a dynamic infrastructure problem. The system is designed to respond to changing thermal demand, store and move cooling capacity efficiently, and reduce the resource burden associated with conventional heat rejection.

"We did not set out to make a slightly better chiller," said Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. "We started with the conditions data centers actually face now: dense compute, rapidly changing loads, pressure on the grid and growing resistance to water-intensive cooling. FrostPulse was engineered from first principles for that reality. The next generation of compute cannot depend indefinitely on cooling infrastructure designed for a different era."

Healixa has filed patent applications covering its FrostPulse technology, and those applications are patent pending. The Company has also delivered its first FrostPulse-branded cooling device in the Northeast. Further information regarding that deployment will be announced separately.

Healixa's work on water extends beyond reducing the demands of cooling. While FrostPulse was being developed, the Company was also advancing Eternal Spring, its patented Deposition Water Harvesting technology. Eternal Spring is designed to produce fresh water from atmospheric moisture in environments where conventional water supplies are scarce, costly or unreliable.

"Water and energy cannot be treated as separate infrastructure problems," Hedges continued. "Cooling consumes both. FrostPulse is designed to reduce that burden. Eternal Spring is designed to create a new source of water. We have been quietly developing both technologies because the pressure on these resources is converging, and the market needs practical solutions on both sides of the equation."

Healixa intends to provide additional announcements regarding the Company's FrostPulse intellectual property, first field deployment, product manufacturing and commercialization. Separate updates will provide further information regarding Eternal Spring, the Company's granted water technology patents and the production of its next water harvesting units.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa Inc. (OTC: EMOR) is a thermal innovation company developing and commercializing technologies for water security and infrastructure cooling. FrostPulse is Healixa's next-generation primary cooling platform for data centers, medical imaging, industrial processes, telecommunications and commercial infrastructure. The Company's Eternal Spring platform applies its patented Deposition Water Harvesting technology to produce fresh water from atmospheric moisture. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements concerning the expected performance, efficiency, commercialization, manufacturing, deployment and market potential of FrostPulse and Eternal Spring; future data center demand; the Company's intellectual property; and future company announcements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain financing, complete product development and manufacturing, achieve expected performance under commercial operating conditions, manage supply chains, protect its intellectual property, secure customers and distribution partners, and satisfy applicable regulatory and operational requirements. Healixa undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Healixa Inc.

273 Knickerbocker Ave.

Bohemia, NY 11716

(833) 432-5492

investors@healixa.com

www.healixa.com

SOURCE: Healixa Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/healixas-frostpulsetm-technology-solves-a-major-roadblock-to-data-cent-1249822