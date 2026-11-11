DesignRush recognizes Atlantic.Net as best for fully managed PCI-ready hosting, citing its compliance, infrastructure, and support.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Atlantic.Net, a global cloud infrastructure services provider, was featured in DesignRush's 11 Best Hosting Providers: Everything You Need to Know guide and identified as "Best for Fully Managed PCI-Compliant Hosting."









DesignRush highlights Atlantic.Net's compliance-focused cloud infrastructure, managed services, and support for regulated workloads. Image source: DesignRush

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For Atlantic.Net, DesignRush highlighted its one-click HIPAA- and PCI-compliant hosting environments, encrypted storage, managed firewalls, intrusion prevention, SOC 2 and SOC 3 certifications, GPU cloud and bare metal hosting options, and a 100% uptime SLA with 24/7/365 support. The guide also spotlighted Atlantic.Net's one-click HIPAA deployment with a built-in Business Associate Agreement.

DesignRush described Atlantic.Net as serving healthcare, finance, and enterprise organizations that require managed, compliance-focused hosting.

"For organizations with compliance requirements, hosting decisions involve more than capacity and price," said Pete Cannata, COO of Atlantic.Net. "Businesses also need to understand how security controls are handled, what support is available, and whether the environment can continue meeting their requirements as workloads change. We appreciate DesignRush recognizing Atlantic.Net in that context."

For more information, visit https://www.atlantic.net/.

About Atlantic.Net

Founded in 1994, Atlantic.Net is a privately held global provider of enterprise cloud and infrastructure solutions, delivering secure, high-performance platforms to organizations in more than 100 countries. Engineered for mission-critical applications and demanding enterprise workloads, Atlantic.Net combines exceptional reliability, scalability, compliance, and security with a proven track record spanning more than three decades.

Recognized among the industry's most trusted and experienced infrastructure providers, Atlantic.Net delivers 24/7 U.S.-based expert support and operates eight strategically positioned data center regions across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia. Its comprehensive portfolio includes HIPAA-compliant and PCI-compliant hosting, enterprise bare metal servers, dedicated hosting, GPU infrastructure, colocation, private cloud solutions, and its award-winning cloud platform, empowering organizations to deploy, scale, and manage critical business operations with confidence. For more information, visit Atlantic.Net or connect with us on Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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