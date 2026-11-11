DesignRush has announced the winners of its Best Design Awards for website design, logo design, print design, app design, packaging design, and video design for November 2026.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush recently announced the winners of its Best Design Awards for November 2026. The awards spotlight the agencies and brands redefining how design drives business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.

Image Caption: DesignRush Announces the Winners of its November Design Awards Across Six Categories. Image Source: DesignRush



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Each month, the Design Awards recognizes the top project in six design categories, with winners chosen by a panel of industry experts.

November's honorees each committed to one core idea and kept it consistent from the first screen to the final frame.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in November 2026 are:

Best Website Design: ANML for redesigning Salesloft's website, unifying Salesloft and Clari under one brand identity with audience-focused navigation and a consolidated platform.

ANML for redesigning Salesloft's website, unifying Salesloft and Clari under one brand identity with audience-focused navigation and a consolidated platform. Best Logo Design: Harryson Ramirez for creating CÖTB's logo and visual identity, reinterpreting German brewing heritage through a geometric monogram, precise typography, and copper-foil packaging finishes.

Harryson Ramirez for creating CÖTB's logo and visual identity, reinterpreting German brewing heritage through a geometric monogram, precise typography, and copper-foil packaging finishes. Best Print Design: Leo UK for designing Morrisons' "Market Street Monsters" campaign, which dresses fresh produce as Halloween monsters to promote seasonal prices.

Leo UK for designing Morrisons' "Market Street Monsters" campaign, which dresses fresh produce as Halloween monsters to promote seasonal prices. Best App Design: Khang Dang for designing Wildtrace, an education app that makes insect discovery and biodiversity data easier to explore through a vintage-naturalist look and an interactive map.

Khang Dang for designing Wildtrace, an education app that makes insect discovery and biodiversity data easier to explore through a vintage-naturalist look and an interactive map. Best Packaging Design: Lavernia & Cienfuegos for creating OTZ LAB, OTEYZA's fragrance packaging that combines matte black steel, laboratory-style glass, and Constructivist graphics.

Lavernia & Cienfuegos for creating OTZ LAB, OTEYZA's fragrance packaging that combines matte black steel, laboratory-style glass, and Constructivist graphics. Best Video Design: Mischief USA and the Ad Council for producing "The Secret to Motherhood," a film that raises awareness of maternal mental health and points viewers to the "Love, Your Mind" campaign.

Visit DesignRush to explore the top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a brand discovery platform and agency directory that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, ranked agency lists, and monthly design awards recognized across the industry. DesignRush draws more than one million monthly visitors and has earned over 12,000 AI citations and nearly 3,000 media pickups. To find vetted agencies by specialty, location, or budget, visit designrush.com.

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