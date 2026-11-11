Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - HireArchitects, a specialist staffing firm serving AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) firms across the United States, has today released findings from its network of more than 500 US firms demonstrating a significant trend towards virtual, near-shore staffing in response to a growing shortage within local labor markets.

HireArchitects' State of Remote Work Report 2026

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"What we are seeing across our client base is a widespread adoption of remote work policies, resulting in a growing interest in nearshore hiring," said Agustina Acosta, Head of Talent at HireArchitects. "Firms are finding that they don't need to restructure around remote staffing, as they have already incorporated hybrid and remote workflows into their everyday practice."

"The firms waiting for the labor market to stabilize and remote work to disappear are going to be waiting forever. But the companies that are adapting now are able to take advantage of increased flexibility and cost savings."

According to HireArchitects's internal data, 2026 has seen a 35% rise in demand for remote architecture professionals, as more firms look to shift a portion of their staff offshore in order to take advantage of greater cost savings and increased flexibility. They report the most commonly outsourced roles for 2026 include project managers, CAD drafters, construction estimators and BIM modelers.





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The data reflects the overall trend within the architecture industry towards remote work and nearshore hiring solutions. HireArchitects reports that the most popular countries for remote staffing are Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, with participants citing strong time zone overlap and cost savings.

When asked about hiring in Latin America more generally, participants reported that they had chosen to hire from the region due to high rates of C1-C2 English fluency, close cultural compatibility, shared time zones, and a strong technological infrastructure to support remote work.





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Read the full report at HireArchitects.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323325