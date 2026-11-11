The feature examines how GoingClear approached B2B website strategy through stakeholder interviews, navigation testing with more than 100 participants, and research conducted before design and development.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - GoingClear, a B2B digital agency, has been featured by DesignRush for its research and strategy engagement with Rightworks, a B2B SaaS company serving accounting firms.

The feature examines how GoingClear used a structured research process and navigation testing to help establish a foundation for Rightworks' website.





GoingClear's Rightworks website redesign research takes center stage in DesignRush feature

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The 90-day engagement focused on understanding the broader website experience before design and development began. GoingClear conducted more than 20 in-depth interviews with Rightworks employees, customers, and prospects, followed by testing multiple navigation concepts with more than 100 participants.

The research process was designed to bring user perspectives into the strategic planning stage and give Rightworks a stronger basis for evaluating its website. Testing helped validate the overall direction and reduce uncertainty ahead of implementation, without relying solely on internal assumptions.

"Research is an important part of reducing uncertainty before a website project moves into design and development. For Rightworks, the engagement created a research-backed foundation and a clearer strategic roadmap for the next phase of its website," said Paul J. Scott, Chief B2B Website Strategist at GoingClear.

The project included customer journey mapping, information architecture development, more than 15 primary wireframes, and an SEO and Answer Engine Optimization assessment. GoingClear also developed an attribution strategy spanning Salesforce, Marketo, Google Analytics 4, and Power BI to support measurement across the website and its marketing systems.

Together, these workstreams established a strategic framework for the website, connecting user research, content and navigation planning, search considerations, and measurement strategy.

To learn more about GoingClear and its services, please visit https://goingclear.com/.

About GoingClear:

Founded in 2001, GoingClear is a B2B digital agency focused on helping businesses build and maintain digital presences that align with buyer expectations and industry best practices, driving measurable growth in a clear way. With a focus on clarity and impact, GoingClear helps businesses strengthen their digital presence across platforms and industries, helping them win with their websites & digital strategies.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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