Four Forms of Protection for All Types of Trades: Bybit Introduces Copy Trading Protection Vouchers

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has released a Copy Trading Protection Voucher package, a set of four loss coverage vouchers that lets copy traders choose the protection that matches how they copy. The package covers Copy Trading Classic on Bybit and Copy Trading TradFi, applicable for both trades in crypto and TradFi, which gives traders access to gold and forex CFDs alongside crypto.

Once a user chooses to follow an experienced Master Trader, Bybit Copy Trading allows them to automatically mirror the trades of the Master Trader in real time, covering crypto and TradFi perpetual contracts including gold and forex.

One Package, Four Vouchers

The latest package gives users four vouchers, organized by product and user eligibility. Based on user types, new and old traders can claim the applicable voucher that mirrors their trading needs:

Copy Trading Classic New User Protection Voucher : for new users copying crypto-focused Master Traders

: for new users copying crypto-focused Master Traders Copy Trading Classic Premium Protection Voucher : for existing users copying crypto-focused Master Traders

: for existing users copying crypto-focused Master Traders Copy Trading TradFi New User Protection Voucher : for new users copying gold and forex Master Traders

: for new users copying gold and forex Master Traders Copy Trading TradFi Premium Protection Voucher: for existing users copying gold and forex Master Traders

Each voucher provides loss coverage on eligible copy trading positions, up to the limit set for that voucher. Protection vouchers offset eligible losses only within stated limits and are not a guarantee of returns. Terms and conditions apply.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

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