International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Announces 2026 Leave Your Mark Grant Winners

IMG Announces 2026 Leave Your Mark Grant Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is excited to announce the winners of its tenth annual Leave Your Mark Grant. The two winning organizations are Footsteps Bangladesh and Hope Ministries Uganda, each receiving $3,500. The three winning individuals are Melanie Ross, Steven Hicks, and Carmen Samake, each receiving $1,000.

This year's grants bring the program's total giving to $100,000 over the past decade, supporting organizations and individuals who are making a lasting impact in communities around the world.

Footsteps Bangladesh is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities across Bangladesh through initiatives focused on safe water and sanitation, public health, disaster preparedness, and more.

"We are truly honored and thrilled to have been selected as a winning organization of IMG's Leave Your Mark Grant," said Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, Co-Founder and President at Footsteps Bangladesh. "This generous support will enable us to install more than two complete water filtration systems in schools that currently lack access to safe drinking water, bringing clean, reliable water to children and their communities."

Hope Ministries Uganda is a nonprofit organization serving the Batwa people, one of Africa's oldest and most marginalized indigenous communities. The organization provides education, vocational training, community development programs, and more.

"We are so excited to have been chosen for the Leave Your Mark Grant," said Jordan Van Loo, Director of Communications at Hope Ministries Uganda. "These funds will help equip our new primary school campus with essential items such as mattresses, uniforms, desks, and more, ensuring that 380 Batwa children have a place to sleep and learn when they begin the school year."

The three individual Leave Your Mark winners support a wide range of mission and social good organizations working around the world. This year's winners will use their grant funds to support programs serving children and families with disabilities in Kenya, community improvement and youth outreach projects in Honduras, and educational resource initiatives that expand access to textbooks for students in Mali.

"As we celebrate ten years of the Leave Your Mark Grant, we're proud to reach an important milestone of $100,000 invested in mission and social good initiatives around the world," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We're honored to support this year's recipients as they improve access to clean water, educational opportunities, and critical community services that will have a lasting impact for years to come."

IMG has insured mission and social good organizations since the early 1990s, providing key benefits and assistance services for thousands of customers who serve or volunteer internationally. The Leave Your Mark program was launched in 2017 to give back to organizations with charitable missions.

About IMG (International Medical Group)

IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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