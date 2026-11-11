Tamko Building Products, LLC: TAMKO and Kansas City Chiefs Announce 2026 Operation Rooftop Recipient

JOPLIN, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / TAMKO, the Official Shingle Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, is honored to announce U.S. Army Reserve veteran Sgt. Nicholas Tincher of Spring Hill, Kansas, as the 2026 Operation Rooftop recipient. Tincher was recognized during the Chiefs' Tribute to the Troops salute at the October 18 home game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Launched in 2024, Operation Rooftop brings TAMKO and the Kansas City Chiefs together to recognize the service and sacrifices of U.S. military members, past and present. The program recognizes the dedication and sacrifices of U.S. service members by providing the winner with innovative, high-performance roofing built with award-winning Titan XT shingles, known for their 160 MPH wind warranty* and Class 3 impact rating.† For the 2026 project, JR&CO,‡ a TAMKO Pro Platinum Certified Contractor, installed a new roof on Tincher's home using TAMKO Titan XT shingles.

Before the October 18 game, Tincher shared what the recognition meant to him. "I've been a Chiefs fan my whole life, since I grew up in the Kansas City area," he said. "I never thought I would have won [Operation Rooftop], but the acknowledgement during the game is going to be surreal!"

Tincher joined the Army Reserve in 2012 and served six years with the 348th Engineer Company, based in Kansas City, Missouri. His father and grandfather also served in the military, and Tincher said he had wanted to follow in their footsteps for as long as he could remember. As a horizontal construction engineer, Tincher operated heavy equipment including bulldozers, excavators and graders. He also served as a squad leader, responsible for fellow soldiers during drill weekends.

Tincher now lives with his wife and children in Spring Hill, Kansas. He says, "This is the first house we've ever owned. I knew the roof needed to be worked on, so it's awesome that TAMKO provided this awesome new roof that we're going to be getting for our home."

"Operation Rooftop gives TAMKO and the Kansas City Chiefs an opportunity to recognize the men and women who have served our country," said Chris Freeborg, Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications & Product Development Officer at TAMKO. A U.S. military veteran himself, Freeborg added, "Sergeant Tincher's commitment to his fellow soldiers and to his community reflects the service this program was created to honor. We are proud to be part of providing a new roof for his home."

"Honoring military service is an important part of our organization's legacy and one of our key gameday traditions, and Operation Rooftop allows us to extend that recognition beyond the stadium," said Tyler Kirby, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development for the Kansas City Chiefs. "We are proud to partner with TAMKO in recognizing Sergeant Tincher and thanking him for his service."

The program continues the shared commitment of TAMKO and the Kansas City Chiefs to honor service members and their families. For more information about Operation Rooftop, visit tamko.com/chiefs.

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About TAMKO

TAMKO Building Products LLC is a leading independent manufacturer of residential roofing products. For more than 80 years, TAMKO has been committed to continuous innovation, manufacturing excellence, and helping strengthen the contractors, distributors, and communities it serves. Guided by a commitment to getting stronger every day, TAMKO continues to deliver high-performing roofing solutions that embody its promise of Performance That Protects.

* 160 MPH wind warranty requires TAMKO starter and TAMKO hip and ridge. See TAMKO's full High Wind Application Instructions for all requirements and restrictions.

† Titan XT shingles are classified by UL for compliance with UL 2218 Class 3 impact resistance. UL 2218 testing utilizes a dropped steel ball, which may not correlate with real-world rooftop experience involving storm-driven hail or other objects.

‡ TAMKO Pro Certified Contractors are not employees, agents or representatives of TAMKO; however, they may receive certain benefits, such as marketing support, product rebates, access to third-party discounts and the ability to offer Enhanced Limited System Warranties.

Contact:

Konner McIntire

Director of Communications and Community Relations

Konner_McIntire@tamko.com

SOURCE: Tamko Building Products, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tamko-and-kansas-city-chiefs-announce-2026-operation-rooftop-recipient-1249208