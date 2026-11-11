Black Book Research: Healthcare Leaders Identify Priorities for Agentic AI Adoption in 2027-2028 - Black Book

New outlook finds 79.7% of surveyed operators expect AI agents to become a standard workforce component by 2028, with guidance on deployment, workforce planning and governance.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Black Book Research announced the release of The Autonomous Healthcare Enterprise: 2027-2028 Outlook, examining how hospitals, health systems, medical groups and health plans are approaching agentic AI, digital labor and operational readiness.

According to the report, 79.7% of the 182 participating healthcare operators expect AI agents to become a standard workforce component by the end of 2028. 52.7% report at least one live agentic workflow. The 47-page publication covers six linked survey modules, with a separate group of 72 advisors contributing perspectives on the outlook.

The report connects adoption expectations with practical questions about which tasks to delegate, how work changes for employees, what outcomes to measure and how to maintain accountable human oversight.

Workforce planning encompasses several operational outcomes

Among the 96 production users, 53.1% report preventing or deferring planned hiring, 47.9% report reducing overtime or premium labor, and 44.8% report reassigning employees to other work. 13.5% report eliminating occupied positions, while 25.0% report increased oversight or quality staffing. Respondents could report more than one workforce effect.

Black Book recommends distinguishing released staff capacity, avoided future hiring and realized cash savings. The report also addresses training, exception management and human fallback as part of workforce planning.

Security, integration and traceability guide vendor selection

Across the 182-operator panel, 92.3% rate security, identity and permissions as very important or critical to vendor selection. 89.6% give that rating to integration with electronic health records and other core systems, and 87.4% to auditability and action traceability.

The report also examines governance readiness: 36.8% rate their organizations very or fully ready to govern Level 4 autonomy, where AI acts within defined policies and people manage exceptions. Its framework helps leaders assess agent ownership, access permissions, action logs and the ability to pause automated work.

Evaluating financial performance in context

Within the production subset, 35.4% report positive return on investment supported by a finance review, 31.2% report directional benefits not yet finance-validated, and 20.8% say it is too early to determine ROI. The remaining responses report no measurable positive ROI or negative ROI. These categories describe different reported outcomes and stages of financial assessment; they are not an overall measure of AI success or failure.

The report recommends evaluating completed work alongside implementation, integration, operating costs and human involvement. Finance-review status is respondent-reported and is not an independent audit of financial results.

A planning resource for healthcare leadership teams

The outlook includes an 18-KPI evaluation framework, analysis across 12 workflow areas, a six-level autonomy classification and a 90-day operating agenda. These resources support decisions about deployment scope, workforce responsibilities, governance and operating value before expanding autonomous execution. Access The Autonomous Healthcare Enterprise: 2027-2028 Outlook through Black Book Research's report registration page. https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/the-autonomous-healthcare-enterprise-2027-2028-outlook

About the research

The report describes a U.S.-focused, purposive panel of role-qualified healthcare decision-makers. Its 254 distinct analytical records comprise 182 operators and 72 separately analyzed advisors. The 96 production records are a subset of the operators, with one named index deployment evaluated per operator. Findings describe the participating panel, not national adoption rates. No margin of error or statistical-significance claim is reported.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology and services research organization specializing in client experience, user satisfaction, operational performance and competitive intelligence globally. Its research policy prohibits vendors from purchasing ranking positions or controlling questionnaire design, respondent selection, findings or publication outcomes.

Media contact: Black Book Research | research@blackbookmarketresearch.com | 1-800-863-7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/healthcare-leaders-identify-priorities-for-agentic-ai-adoption-in-202-1249788