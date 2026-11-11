Comprehensive independent scientific review of TruCBN's safety dossier marks a major milestone toward bringing clinically studied cannabinoids into mainstream consumer health

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - FloraWorks, a cannabinoid biotechnology company, today announced that an independent panel of scientific experts unanimously concluded its proprietary, high-purity cannabinol (CBN) ingredient, TruCBN, is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for its intended use in adult dietary supplements at up to 50 mg per day.

The conclusion follows a comprehensive independent evaluation of FloraWorks' GRAS safety dossier, encompassing ingredient identity and characterization, manufacturing and quality controls, analytical specifications, impurities and dietary exposure assessments, toxicological research, genotoxicity testing, and human clinical evidence. The unanimous determination reflects an assessment of the totality of scientific evidence supporting TruCBN's safety under the specified conditions of use.

Maison Milentis, a firm specializing in independent scientific and medical expert reviews, coordinated the three-member panel of two PhD toxicologists and a physician-researcher, overseeing expert screening, contracting, and the independent scientific review process. The panel also considered published randomized human clinical studies involving more than 2,800 participants collectively.

"Consumer demand has already demonstrated the potential for cannabinoids in health and wellness. What's needed for broader mainstream adoption is a foundation of standardized ingredients, comprehensive safety evaluations, and credible human clinical evidence," said Alleh Lindquist, CEO of FloraWorks. "That's what we set out to build with TruCBN. This unanimous independent GRAS conclusion represents an important milestone in bringing cannabinoids into established consumer health markets, with the scientific rigor and quality standards those markets expect."

Among the studies considered in the independent safety evaluation was a 90-day GLP oral toxicology study conducted under OECD Test Guideline 408, which established a no-observed-adverse-effect level (NOAEL) of 400 mg/kg body weight per day, the highest dose tested. FloraWorks' broader clinical research program also includes a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 1,020 participants, published in Pharmaceuticals in 2024, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements in sleep disturbance at a 50 mg daily dose of TruCBN compared with placebo.

CBN is already a major sleep ingredient: FloraWorks estimates U.S. consumers spent $870 million to $1.1 billion on CBN products in 2025, largely through dispensaries and hemp retail, according to its June 2026 CBN Market Report. TruCBN was developed to bring that established consumer demand into mainstream health and wellness markets. It combines patented manufacturing, standardized specifications, toxicology, published clinical evidence, and an independent GRAS conclusion. These elements provide a scientific and regulatory foundation for supplement manufacturers and consumer health brands to develop clinically supported CBN products.

With the panel's conclusion complete, FloraWorks is advancing TruCBN as a branded, clinically studied ingredient for supplement manufacturers and consumer health companies developing evidence-backed sleep products.

"What makes CBN particularly interesting is that its potential extends well beyond sleep," Lindquist added. "Our research has already produced promising preclinical findings involving mitochondrial function and neuroprotection, opening up new possibilities in brain health and healthy aging. We're still in the early stages of understanding the full therapeutic potential of this cannabinoid."

Learn more and download the TruCBN Scientific Evidence Packet at www.flora-works.com.

About FloraWorks

FloraWorks is a science-driven cannabinoid biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic and wellness potential of cannabinoids. Bridging scientific discovery and commercial innovation, FloraWorks is establishing a new standard for cannabinoid development through rigorous evidence, quality, and scientific validation. The company is advancing a new generation of cannabinoid-based solutions designed to improve human health and well-being.

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