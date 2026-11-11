FUTR will use its payment data and the FUTR Agent App to help Teddy win back its own customers for refinancing and trade-ins, paid for with FUTR Tokens earned on new deals

Highlights

Teddy Auto Group is the first auto dealer to use FUTR Agent Leads, launched on November 4, 2026

FUTR sees every car payment its customers make, which shows who is ready to refinance or trade in, and the FUTR Agent App can proactively reach out to them

Dealers can bring their cost of acquiring a customer down to zero, provided they earn enough FUTR Tokens by putting new customers on FUTR Payments1

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced that Teddy Auto Group, which runs Teddy Nissan, Teddy Volkswagen of the Bronx, Teddy Volkswagen of Queens West and Teddy Autos in New York, is its first auto dealer partner for FUTR Agent Leads. When FUTR launched FUTR Agent Leads on November 4, 2026, it said auto dealers would follow in the fourth quarter. Teddy is the first. FUTR finds Teddy's customers who are good candidates to refinance or trade in, and the FUTR Agent App proactively reaches out to them before Teddy's team calls.

Benefits to FUTR

Delivers on the FUTR Agent Leads launch. Launching with Teddy brings FUTR Agent Leads to car dealers for the first time and gives FUTR a track record to take to its network of approximately 180 dealerships.

More FUTR Payments deals. Dealers earn the tokens that unlock leads by signing up new FUTR Payments customers, giving dealers a new incentive to offer FUTR on every deal.

Customers come back. A customer who refinances or trades in is signed up with FUTR again, instead of leaving when their loan ends.

Stickier dealer relationships. Dealers that rely on FUTR for leads have more reason to keep bringing their deals to FUTR.

More value from FUTR's data and app. Payment data FUTR already collects becomes a product dealers want. Every FUTR Payments customer is already a FUTR Agent App user, and these offers give them new reasons to use the app.

From Distribution Channel to Partner

Until now, dealers have mainly been a way for FUTR to reach consumers. After the sale, the dealer usually loses touch with the customer until they come back, sometimes to a competitor. FUTR Agent Leads reverses that. For example, a customer who bought a used SUV from Teddy two years ago and has paid on time since may now qualify for a better rate or have equity to trade up. FUTR flags them, the FUTR Agent App proactively reaches out to check their interest, and Teddy gets the chance to sell them their next car.

Data Only FUTR Has, and Proactive Outreach to the Customer

FUTR Payments handles a customer's car payments every week or two, so it sees whether each payment clears, how it lines up with payday and how fast the loan is shrinking. A credit report or a dealer's own system does not show this. Every FUTR Payments customer is also a FUTR Agent App user, so the FUTR Agent App can proactively reach out to them there, for example to say they may qualify for a lower payment and ask if they would like a call from the dealer.

A Path to Zero Customer Acquisition Cost

Dealers earn FUTR Tokens for each new customer they put on FUTR Payments, plus a welcome bonus based on recent deals, and spend those tokens to unlock leads. A dealer that earns enough tokens can cover its leads entirely, bringing the cost of winning back a customer down to zero. In effect, the customers a dealer signs up today pay for the trade-in customers it wins back tomorrow.

Three Types of Leads

Credit improvement. On-time payers still on a high rate, such as a customer who bought with a 19% loan and has not missed a payment in a year. They may now qualify to refinance or move into a newer car.

Equity built. Reliable payers whose car is likely worth more than they owe, who could trade in and use the difference toward a newer car.

Risk mitigation. Customers whose payments have started to bounce, who could be offered a lower payment or a more affordable car before they fall behind.

All leads come from the dealer's own FUTR Payments customers who have consented to share their information. Each week, the dealer sees its token balance and available leads, unlocks the leads it wants, and follows up after the FUTR Agent App has gauged interest. Customers who refinance or trade in are signed up with FUTR again.

"Dealers have been how FUTR reaches consumers. Now we are giving back. We can see which of a dealer's customers are ready for a better rate or a new car, the FUTR Agent App can proactively reach out to them, and a dealer that keeps putting new customers on FUTR can win them back at no cost. That moves FUTR from a product dealers sell to a partner that helps them sell more."

Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation

"When we started offering weekly payments, I said the data behind these deals was valuable. This is what I meant. FUTR can see which of our customers are ready for a better rate or a newer car, and the FUTR Agent App proactively reaches out to them before we pick up the phone. The best lead a dealership can get is someone who already bought from us, and every new customer we put on FUTR helps pay for finding them."

Julio Batista, President, Teddy Auto Group, FUTR Dealer Partner

Roadmap and Outlook

The Company expects more dealers to follow Teddy in the fourth quarter of 2026 and plans to report results as they become available. FUTR also plans to give dealers the FUTR Agent Leads business agent, which briefs salespeople on each customer and lets them practise the call.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App, enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments. The company operates FUTR Payments, which optimizes car loan and mortgage payments for consumers and serves mortgage brokers as well as approximately 180 active US auto dealerships, and FUTR Planning, a consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced since 2016. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the rollout of FUTR Agent Leads to auto dealers, starting with Teddy Auto Group and followed by additional auto dealer partners, the evolution of the Company's relationship with auto dealers, the ability of the Company's payment data to identify leads and buying signals, the ability of the FUTR Agent App to proactively contact consumers, the ability of dealers to reduce their cost of acquiring customers to zero by earning sufficient FUTR Tokens and the expected effect of the token model on dealers' use of FUTR Payments, the identification and quality of leads, the expected conversion of leads into refinance, trade-in and re-enrollment outcomes, the creation of new FUTR Payments deals from successful leads, expected growth in FUTR Agent App users, the availability, features, use and benefits of the FUTR Token for dealers and consumers, the addition of the business agent to the dealer experience, and the Company's intention to report results. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including no assurance that dealers will earn enough FUTR Tokens to cover the cost of leads, that dealers will unlock or act on leads, that customers will respond to outreach, qualify for refinancing or trade in their vehicles, or re-enroll on the FUTR platform, no assurance that additional dealer partners will follow Teddy Auto Group, the regulatory requirements that apply to automated calling and communications with consumers and to the use of consumer data, the FUTR Token being subject to program terms and applicable regulatory requirements, which may change, and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure record. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

1 The FUTR Token is issued by the FUTR Foundation. FUTR Tokens are subject to program terms and applicable regulatory requirements, which may change. The FUTR Token is not currently available for purchase by consumers. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or tokens.

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