Businesses that buy leads get an agent that prepares their team and books the meeting, and customers get the FUTR Agent App to see the offer, share documents and pick a time

Highlights

FUTR Agent Leads grows the lead generation revenue FUTR started with FUTR Planning: businesses pay FUTR a fee for each qualified lead, and every lead comes with a business agent that works for the buyer and the FUTR Agent App, which works for the customer





A business agent prepares your sales team, calls the lead ahead of time and runs practice calls, while the FUTR Agent App shows the customer your offer, helps them book a time and shares their documents through their secure FutureVault





Customers earn FUTR Tokens for providing and validating their data and documents, and businesses can earn FUTR Tokens and use them toward leads[1]

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced the launch of FUTR Agent Leads, a lead product that pairs every lead with a business agent working for the lead buyer and the FUTR Agent App working for the customer. FUTR Agent Leads builds on the lead generation business of FUTR Planning and is designed to help more leads turn into booked meetings and conversions. The business agent is live with financial advisors today and is expected to go live with the Company's FUTR auto dealer partners in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Why It Matters to FUTR

The Company expects FUTR Agent Leads to benefit FUTR in four ways:

Growing lead generation revenue. FUTR earns a fee each time a business buys a FUTR Agent Lead, building on the lead generation revenue of FUTR Planning. The Company expects leads that come with both agents to turn into booked meetings and conversions more often, which supports the value of each lead and the fees buyers pay for it.

Broader Agent App adoption. Every FUTR Agent Lead comes through the FUTR Agent App, and the Company expects the offers, document collection and rewards in the app to help it grow its user base.

Catalyzing the FUTR Token economy. Customers earn FUTR Tokens for the data and documents they provide, and businesses earn and use FUTR Tokens through the platform. The Company expects engagement from both customers and businesses to catalyze the FUTR Token economy.

Both sides of agent-driven commerce. FUTR Agent Leads puts a business agent and the FUTR Agent App to work on the same lead. It is an early step toward agent-driven commerce, in which an agent for the business and an agent for the customer work together to complete a transaction.

From Request to Qualified Lead

A lead buyer starts by telling FUTR who they want to reach, such as the type of customer, where they live and what the buyer is offering. For example, a dealership might ask for car owners near its store with an existing auto loan, and an advisor might ask for people planning for retirement. FUTR first looks for matches among customers already in the FUTR Agent App who have agreed to share their information. If more are needed, FUTR finds matching people through Google and Facebook ads, using methods developed for FUTR Planning, and qualifies them with a short guided experience and phone verification. Only qualified people become leads, and each one is brought into the FUTR Agent App.

A Business Agent and the FUTR Agent App

The business agent works for the lead buyer. Before a call, it gives the sales representative a short brief on the customer, the best offer for them and the questions to expect. It also phones the lead ahead of time to check they are interested and to book a meeting. To help the team prepare, it runs practice calls in which the agent plays the customer.

The FUTR Agent App works for the customer. It shows the buyer's offer when it is relevant, answers questions and helps the customer pick a meeting time. It also collects onboarding documents, such as proof of income, and shares them with the buyer through the customer's secure FutureVault. Both agents use only information the customer has chosen to share, not information guessed from browsing or bought from third parties.

Built for Auto Dealers and Financial Advisors

For FUTR's auto dealer partners, FUTR Agent Leads will be applied to refinancing and trade-in leads. For example, a customer the dealership sold a high-rate loan to, who has a good payment history through FUTR Payments, becomes a highly valuable refinance or trade-in lead. The customer sees the dealership's offer in the FUTR Agent App and books a call, and the dealership's representative has a brief on the customer's loan and has already practised the conversation. Dealers can earn FUTR Tokens for each deal they put on the FUTR Agent App and can redeem them for FUTR Agent Leads.

For financial advisors, FUTR Agent Leads supports planning conversations. For example, someone planning for retirement receives a call from the advisor's business agent to book a first meeting. The agent feeds what it learns from that call into the lead's profile and into the advisor's practice call, which helps the advisor prepare and helps the lead convert. The agents do not give personal financial advice or recommend products. Advice stays with the licensed advisor.

FUTR Token Rewards and Lead Benefits

Customers earn FUTR Tokens when they provide and validate their data and documents, such as proof of income. They can redeem tokens with participating brands, including in place of cash for products and services.

Businesses can earn FUTR Tokens in two ways: by bringing their customers onto the FUTR Agent App, and by accepting FUTR Tokens instead of cash for their products and services. They can then use tokens toward FUTR Agent Leads.

"A lead is only worth what happens after the handoff. With FUTR Agent Leads, the business has an agent that prepares its team, reaches out to the consumer and books the meeting, and the consumer has an agent of their own that presents the offer and collects what is needed to get started. We believe an agent on each side of the lead is how leads should be bought and sold."

Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation

Roadmap and Outlook

The Company intends to extend FUTR Agent Leads to more industries and is developing the ability for the business agent and the FUTR Agent App to arrange and book meetings directly with one another. The Company will report on adoption of FUTR Agent Leads as additional partners go live.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App, enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments. The company operates FUTR Payments, which optimizes car loan and mortgage payments for consumers and serves mortgage brokers as well as approximately 180 active US auto dealerships, and FUTR Planning, a consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced since 2016. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the rollout of FUTR Agent Leads and the timing of the business agent's go-live with the Company's FUTR auto dealer partners, the sourcing and qualification of consumers, the application of FUTR Agent Leads to refinancing and trade-in leads, adoption by auto dealers and financial advisors, the expected effect on the conversion of leads into booked meetings and on the value of the Company's leads, expected growth in FUTR Agent App users, the availability, features, use and benefits of the FUTR Token for consumers and businesses, the development of agent-to-agent meeting booking, and the Company's intention to extend FUTR Agent Leads to additional verticals and industries. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including no assurance that lead buyers will adopt FUTR Agent Leads or that adoption will improve conversion, no assurance that online advertising will generate qualified consumers at the expected cost, no assurance that consumers will engage with offers, provide documents or use the FUTR Agent App as anticipated, the regulatory requirements that apply to automated calling and communications with consumers, the FUTR Token being subject to program terms and applicable regulatory requirements, which may change, no assurance that additional verticals will be developed or deployed, and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure record. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

[1] The FUTR Token is issued by the FUTR Foundation. FUTR Tokens are subject to program terms and applicable regulatory requirements, which may change. The FUTR Token is not currently available for purchase by consumers. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or tokens.

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