Campaign brings car buyers directly into the FUTR Agent App, which automates weekly or bi-weekly loan payments, helps consumers save money on interest and gives them the opportunity to earn FUTR Tokens

Highlights

FUTR launches a creator campaign with Deric Bumper (@DericSells), a veteran auto sales professional with more than 110,000 followers across his social channels





The campaign introduces the FUTR Agent App directly to car buyers, who can onboard on their own without going through a dealer





The FUTR Agent App automates weekly or bi-weekly car loan payments matched to consumers' pay cycles, helping them pay down principal faster and reduce the total interest they pay





Consumers in the FUTR Agent App can also earn FUTR Tokens¹ for activities such as uploading their auto documents and maintaining on-time payment streaks

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced a creator campaign with Deric Bumper, known to his followers as DericSells, to introduce car buyers to the FUTR Agent App and drive direct consumer onboarding.

How the FUTR Agent App Saves Consumers Money

Most auto loans are paid monthly, while most consumers are paid weekly or bi-weekly. The FUTR Agent App closes that gap by automating loan payments on a weekly or bi-weekly schedule that matches the consumer's pay cycle. Because payments are made more frequently, consumers make the equivalent of one extra monthly payment each year, paying down principal faster and reducing the total interest paid over the life of the loan, without raising the size of the payment they budget for each pay period.

Once a consumer is onboarded, the FUTR Agent App handles the schedule automatically, so there is nothing to remember and fewer missed or late payments. Consumers can also earn FUTR Tokens in the FUTR Agent App for activities such as uploading their auto documents, maintaining on-time payment streaks and making referrals. The service is powered by FUTR Payments, which optimizes car loan and mortgage payments for consumers and serves mortgage brokers as well as approximately 180 active US auto dealerships.

Opening a Direct Path to Consumers

To date, consumers have reached the FUTR Agent App primarily through FUTR's dealer and broker relationships. The DericSells campaign adds a direct path: borrowers who already have an auto loan can learn about the FUTR Agent App from a source they follow for car-buying advice and onboard themselves in minutes on their phone.

Deric Bumper is a veteran auto sales professional who shares practical advice on buying and financing a vehicle across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. Under the campaign, he will publish a series of videos explaining how the FUTR Agent App works and how it can help his followers save on interest.

"Car buyers are paid weekly or bi-weekly, but their loans are built around a monthly payment. The FUTR Agent App fixes that mismatch automatically, puts real interest savings back in their pockets and gives them the opportunity to earn FUTR Tokens for staying on track. Our dealer network will remain our core channel, and this campaign lets us reach car buyers directly where they already get their advice and bring them straight into the FUTR Agent App."

Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation

"My followers ask me every day how to stay on top of their car payment after they drive off the lot. The FUTR Agent App sets up their payments to match their paycheck automatically and helps them save on interest, and they can get started on their phone in a few minutes."

Deric Bumper, DericSells

Termination of EQITrade Letter of Intent

The Company also announces that, on October 25, 2026, it delivered notice terminating its letter of intent dated April 1, 2026 with EQITrade Limited in respect of the proposed joint venture between the two companies. The letter of intent was terminated in accordance with its terms, as the parties had not entered into definitive agreements.

¹ The FUTR Token is issued by the FUTR Foundation.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App, enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments. The company operates FUTR Payments, which optimizes car loan and mortgage payments for consumers and serves mortgage brokers as well as approximately 180 active US auto dealerships, and FUTR Planning, a consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced since 2016. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

About DericSells

Deric Bumper, known as DericSells, is an auto sales professional and content creator who helps car buyers navigate vehicle purchasing and financing. He publishes on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube under @DericSells and @DericSellsCars.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and content of the creator campaign, consumer onboarding into the FUTR Agent App, interest savings available to consumers, the availability and features of FUTR Tokens, and growth of the FUTR Agent App. Interest savings vary based on each consumer's loan terms, payment schedule and lender. FUTR Tokens are subject to program terms and applicable regulatory requirements, which may change. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320903