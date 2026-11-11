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UN

WKN: A41NM1 | ISIN: GB00BVZK7T90 | Ticker-Symbol: UNV0
Xetra
11.11.26 | 14:51
59,01 Euro
-0,35 % -0,21
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 50
Niederlande 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNILEVER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNILEVER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,0459,0615:31
0,0000,00015:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC41,900+0,10 %
UNILEVER PLC59,01-0,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.