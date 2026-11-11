LEBUA BANGKOK TO PREMIERE THE NEXT ERA OF SKY-HIGH LUXURY

The Award Winning Hotel Invites Guests to Begin Indulging this Winter with a Robust Rollout of Innovative Wellness Features, New Design Elements Along with Curated Regional Experiences, and Vibrant Festivities for the Holidays

BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- lebua Bangkok, the iconic vertical destination and center of luxury hospitality in the heart of the Thai capital, has announced the next phase of their comprehensive renovations program in celebration of 20 years of providing discerning travelers with exemplary service, design, culinary, and overall elevated experiences. The new features and services will debut in time to add to the annual New Year's Eve and festive season extravagance for guests to enjoy signature moments at each restaurant and bar.

Set to premiere this winter, lebua Bangkok will introduce a revitalized Sirocco by lebua, a complete transformation of Café Mozu as it becomes Les Marchands, holistic wellness amenities and dining features, and a continued redesign of the hotel's spacious suites. The new ways to experience lebua Bangkok follow a record award season for the hotel, where some of the world's top programs, including ranking #5 in Thailand in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026, have named the accommodations, dining, and overall stay as some of the best in the region and world.

"Our brand's core philosophy stems from the principle that true luxury is not simply what we offer but is how we make every guest feel," said Narawadee Bualert, President and CEO of lebua Hotels & Resorts. "As we celebrate our 20th year milestone, this approach paves the path ahead in how we bring new levels of curated stays integrated with authentic Thai hospitality, connect holistic wellness into new design and dining, and set an even higher standard for the level of service and amenities available to guests."

Sirocco by lebua, the hotel's signature dining venue and the world's highest al fresco Mediterranean restaurant, will offer a fresh new aesthetic. Recognized as one of the first rooftop restaurants in the region, the transformation will set a new tone for elevated dining in Bangkok through modern and guest-centered design. With expanded seating and lounge areas, an enlarged bar, and raised flooring within the fountain section, diners will access even more exclusive rooftop views of the Chao Phraya River, the night sky, and the bustling city. A calming color palette of crisp white hues, natural tones with sculptural columns, elegant lighting, curated landscaping, and refined architectural details complements the sophisticated gastronomic encounter.

Building on its award-winning culinary offerings, Café Mozu will be reimagined as Les Marchands. This all-day dining concept will introduce a new opportunity for guests to delight in a lifestyle and culinary experience that blends the dynamic rhythm of the region with lebua Bangkok's signature sophisticated touch. Les Marchands will present a fresh selection of menus, taking guests on a gastronomic journey across Indian, Italian, and authentic Thai cuisines. The open-air restaurant will mirror the warm and gentle tones of the newly renovated accommodations to provide a cohesively refined experience across all property touchpoints. Les Marchands will also feature a relaxing retreat by the pool as part of its lounge and day club experience. Guests can enjoy private cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, salon, and a curated selection of lifestyle products and goods. Locals and non-guests of lebua Bangkok will be welcomed to dine at the new Les Marchands, and book spa treatments and salon services.

Incorporating wellness beyond spa and relaxation, lebua Bangkok will premiere an array of nutrition-enriched menu options available as part of Les Marchands and for the in-suite dining service. Taking inspiration from reputable frameworks developed by nutrition experts, menu options will center around revitalization, energy, probiotics, functional eating, and additional health-tailored features specific to varying age groups and needs.

Continuing lebua Bangkok's holistic approach to wellbeing, science -based meditation, sleep support services, and additional new features will be implemented in stages throughout 2027.

"Weaving together warm hospitality with sophisticated design, and an innovative approach to signature amenities and services that speak to what affluent audiences are looking for is part of our core identity. We are committed to evolving the guest experience and have so much in store as we welcome travelers and locals alike to delight in the new era of lebua Bangkok. Seasonal moments and programming will also be implemented across the vertical destination to add to the overall stay," continued Bualert.

Home to 11 restaurants and bars, including the newly renovated editions and two Two-Michelin-Starred restaurants, the vertical destination has designed an incredible array of celebrations for travelers to ring in 2027. Each restaurant and bar will host its own elegant New Year's Eve event, from a seven-course tasting menu with the finest ingredients to sipping on the prestigious Bollinger at the world's highest Champagne bar to a riverside extravaganza filled with delectable dishes, live music, and more. At midnight, every venue looks out on fireworks over the Chao Phraya River and Bangkok's skyline. Reservations are limited, guests can learn more and secure their spot at the following link: www.lebua.com/new-years-eve-bangkok.

New curated moments and amenities along with seasonal features at lebua Bangkok complement the hotel's recently debuted Tower Club Signature Collection. The collection encompasses 28 accommodations on the 55th floor and sets the tone for next-level stays as the hotel continues to renovate additional suites across the property.

Together, these developments and new signature features reinforce lebua Bangkok's status as a globally cultured destination where dining, design, and Thai hospitality seamlessly converge - a reputation that is solidified in recent award recognitions across globally reputable programs, including Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2026, Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026, Travel + Leisure's 500 Best List, La Liste's Top 1,000 Hotels and Restaurants in the World, and more.

For more information on lebua Bangkok or to book your stay, dining, and new wellness experiences, visit www.lebua.com.

About lebua Bangkok

Consisting of the prestigious Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, the world's first vertical destination features an impressive collection of elegant suites ranging from one to three bedrooms, 11 iconic restaurants and bars, bespoke experiences, and scenic viewpoints of the bustling city. Delectable and award-winning dining options include Sirocco by lebua, Breeze, two-Michelin-star Mezzaluna, two-Michelin-star Chef's Table, Sky Bar, Flute Champagne Bollinger Bar, Alfresco 64, Lebua No. 3, Distil Bar and Pink Bar. Globally influenced menus allow diners to select from Mediterranean cuisine, authentic Chinese dishes, contemporary French features, Thai specialties, and more. lebua Bangkok is the only hotel in Thailand that is home to two two-Michelin-starred restaurants. Offering a sophisticated stay with exceptional views and access to major attractions including Chao Phraya River, lebua at State Tower and the ultra-luxe Tower Club at lebua offers couples, friend groups, business travelers, and more the opportunity to take in all that Bangkok has to offer in an elegant setting. For more information on the premier hotel and experiences in the heart of Bangkok visit www.lebua.com or stay up to date with the latest news and promotions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Media contact

Zapwater Communications

lebuahotelsresorts@zapwater.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lebua-bangkok-to-premiere-the-next-era-of-sky-high-luxury-302935715.html